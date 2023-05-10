 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Yellow-orange stuffed pasta with edible flowers in a bowl.

LA’s New Amiga Amore Tells a Mexican Italian Love Story

Chef Danielle Duran-Zecca’s longtime pop-up goes legit tonight, with Veracruz-style lobster pasta, tortilla-crusted pork chop milanese, and more

Photography by Wonho Frank Lee
Elote agnolotti at Amiga Amore.

Not every place needs to be a neighborhood restaurant. Los Angeles is filled with big, showy affairs — rooms that double as backdrops for art or step-and-repeat walls for an endless cavalcade of well-dressed celebrities. LA loves to think big, even when its small communities and endless, sprawling suburbs often choose to stay small. At the new Amiga Amore in Highland Park, there’s a little bit of both at play. The tiny York Boulevard restaurant acts small in its presentation and its charm, but the food is thinking very large.

Amiga Amore is the work of longtime chef Danielle Duran-Zecca, who has cooked all over the city, including at Pasadena’s vaunted Italian restaurant Union. She’s really come into her own in recent years, though, working in partnership with Alessandro Zecca to hone a pop-up menu of truly cross-cultural food that leans into both Mexican and Italian flavors. It’s a uniquely fitting combination that marries corn and wheat, coastal seafood and seasonal produce, to craft something that feels deeply comforting and quietly compelling at the same time. Duran-Zecca has been adding to her menu at kitchen takeover nights and one-off events since the start of the pandemic, and now she’s got a restaurant to show for it. A neighborhood restaurant, to be exact.

Here the flash is mostly found on the plate, particularly the signature elote agnolotti, a stuffed and creamy corn pasta that sets off lightbulbs in the head. That pasta is a doorway to a new dimension, a world of chorizo-crusted cod, confit chicken with mole blanco, and cavatelli with chile de arbol and a guajillo-braised beef shank. Everything is fun and illuminating, a mix of personal and inventive that feels unique to Amiga Amore. That’s precisely the point, and what allows Amiga Amore to feel both like the freshest new thing on the block and the kind of restaurant that has been around, riffing and having a blast, for years. The opening menu is below.

Diners can find all of the charm and chicken tinga arancini at 5662 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042, starting tonight. To start, Amiga Amore will keep hours from Wednesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. or later (opening at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday), with reservations available on Tock. Welcome to the neighborhood, indeed.

An iced specialty drink inside of a jar with flower print at a restaurant.
An iced green juice with a salted rim in a dark restaurant.
A close up of a yellow-orange stuffed pasta with edible flowers.
A hand pours a light green sauce into a wide bowl of raw seafood and greens.
A raw seafood dish, slices of seafood and avocado and greens in a bowl swimming in light green sauce.
Aguachile with pasta tostadas.
A slow-cooked chicken topped with citrus and a mound of sauce on the side, on a colorful blue plate.
Organic chicken confit with 21-ingredient mole blanco.
An overhead shot of a black pasta with coddled egg in a slate bowl with wide rim.
Huitlacoche cacio e pepe with 63-degree egg.
A knife and fork worked through a runny yellow egg inside of a wide-rimmed slate bowl.
A simple place setting with colorful cloth on the seat of a black chair, at a restaurant.
A close up shot of a smeared edge of a red and white pie, with crust.
A slice of seasonal pie.
An overhead shot of chicken, pie, pasta, drinks, and more at a Mexican-Italian restaurant.
Owners and workers stand in front of a small restaurant with white paint.
The whole Amiga Amore team.
Black tables and chairs and colorful accents at a colorful small restaurant.
The small, cozy interior.
Black chairs and white walls with colorful accents and photos at a daytime tiny restaurant.
A black pig drawing with yellow heart eyes onto a glass window at a restaurant.
The yellow and white exterior of a neighborhood restaurant serving Mexican and Italian food, at daytime.

Amiga Amore

5662 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042 Visit Website
