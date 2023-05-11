Acclaimed Chef Daniel Rose Is Out at Downtown LA’s Café Basque Just Five Months After Opening

Eater has learned that chef Daniel Rose is no longer behind the stoves at Café Basque, the all-day restaurant dedicated to French “sunshine cooking” that he opened last December on the ground floor of the Hoxton hotel Downtown. Boka Restaurant Group, which partnered with the chef on the project, announced the change through a press release but did not disclose a reason.

“We are working closely with our hotel partners and once the future becomes more clear, we will make a more substantial announcement,” Taylor Crowley, Boka Restaurant Group’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement sent to Eater. The Chicago-based company also owns and operates Cabra on the rooftop at the Hoxton and Girl & The Goat in the Arts District with chef Stephanie Izard.

Rose, who introduced a new daytime menu at Café Basque just last month, declined to comment via a representative. In addition to the shakeup at his LA project, the chef is no longer involved with four-month-old Le Select in Chicago as of this week. Though Rose created recipes and trained staff at both restaurants, Boka Restaurant Group was charged with operations.

Meanwhile at Café Basque, chef de cuisine Rudy Lopez continues to manage the kitchen while awaiting further news from Boka Restaurant Group. Rose, who resides in France, currently oversees La Bourse et La Vie in Paris and Le Coucou in New York City.