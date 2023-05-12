One of LA’s Best Lobster Rolls Is Roaming the Westside Streets

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

There’s a new seafood rig ready to hit the Westside streets, and it comes from one of the tastiest names in the lobster roll game. After more than a decade serving some of LA’s best rolls plus clam chowder and other coastal delights to Venice and Santa Monica locals, Kristin Ciccolella of the Anchor is hitting the road with a sequel project that promises to be the surfside dining option of the summer.

The Little Anchor, Ciccolella’s first foray into the food truck world, debuts today with a blowout seafood party in front of bar JuneShine in Santa Monica (2914 Main Street). The small truck is going big on summer flavors with a truncated menu that only plays the hits, from the Anchor’s signature lobster roll (served with fries for $25) to takeaway containers of fish and chips or chowder-covered fries. There will be bread bowls of soup and lobster bisque for dipping grilled cheese sandwiches, too. Given the size and scope of the truck, Ciccolella and her crew plan to offer a set number of lobster rolls every day, and will roll on home once sold out. The menu can be found here.

More than just a seasonal reason to enjoy lobster rolls, the Little Anchor truck is also meant to be an opportunity for Ciccolella to expand her audience beyond the Westside (and her favorite regulars), and to give back to various communities across the city. Ciccolella will be donating a portion of her proceeds to rotating local and national non-profits and charities, particularly in the LBGTQIA space.

Expect the Little Anchor to show up for seafood parties along the coast all summer long, as well as stops inland in Santa Monica and the greater Westside. Ciccolella says that she’s also keen to head east for one-off events, too — including some surprise street stops announced on social media like in the old, early food truck days. Mostly, Ciccolella says, she’s eager to keep having fun after all these years.

Main Street Santa Monica has certainly been partying as well, with new openings up and down the street like Coucou, Heavy Handed, Vamos Vamos, and the new Isla up the street. Meanwhile, all of greater Los Angeles is having a true seafood moment, from new mariscos spots Del Mar Ostioneria and Za Za Zá to the higher-end Yess Restaurant in the Arts District and Jemma di Mare in Brentwood. Follow along with the Little Anchor on Instagram, and score a first lobster roll tonight, May 12, in front of JuneShine at 2914 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

