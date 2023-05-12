Some of LA’s Best Coffee Is Probably Coming to a Neighborhood Near You

Highland Park’s Kumquat Coffee is quietly becoming a dominant figure in LA’s coffee market. Last month, the popular coffeemaker moved into DTLA on the bottom floor of the Jonathan Club, and co-owner AJ Kim tells Eater that a fourth and unnamed location is underway. The future cafe is a mere three blocks over in the former car repair space at 4703 York Boulevard, which is transitioning to retail and restaurants.

The original Kumquat on York near Avenue 50 has held consistently long lines since its debut in 2018. According to Kim, it took patience to weather the permit/inspection process along with securing employees. Plus, there's the sister coffee spot Loquat Coffee in Cypress Park. The team is on an ambitious path with the DTLA outlet. Kim says the fourth is designed to handle overflow. “The first location is getting pounded with long lines, especially on weekends,” says Kim. “We want to repay customers with more drink options and another location.”

Echo Park’s Ototo wraps up its sake celebration tonight

Throughout this week, Echo Park’s Ototo hosted a nightly sake celebration. To mark its end tonight, pop-up record store Mr. Goodboy is playing vinyl while sake and oysters on the half-shell are available for purchase. Ototo’s James Beard Award-nominated wine and drink menu is also available along with the food menu. Tickets are not required.

A rooftop, wine-filled soiree at Grand Central Market

On Saturday, Grand Central Market’s rooftop will be the setting for the second Vine and Vinyl on the Roof, where organizers host a car show and wine tasting with music. Take the elevator to the top floor to sample natural wines. A wine glass is included with the ticket, prices of which range from $25 to $30. Head to Eventbrite for more.

A Gofundme for Bee Wali chef

While riding a motorcycle to his plant-based restaurant Bee Wali last Saturday, chef Wali was hit by a car. The Eagle Rock restaurant remains on a limited schedule as he recovers, so check Instagram to make sure Bee Wali is open. Plus, there’s a Gofundme to assist.

Caffeinate during the Writer’s Guild strike

As the Writers Guild of America work stoppage completes its second week, more LA restaurants and businesses continue to offer support for those on the picket line. Just show a WGA membership card at Blue Collar bar — directly across the street from WGA West on Fairfax and Third — for an $8 Old Fashioned and discounted roadside taco.

Any card-carrying WGA and allied members can head to Hollywood’s Compelling Coffee Roasters and receive a $2 hot or iced coffee. Here’s a longer roundup of restaurants offering discounts to participants.