 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reality Star Lisa Vanderpump Is Really, Actually Closing Pump Restaurant for Sure This Time

Plus, breakfast burrito news in Long Beach, an LA barbecue star hits Netflix, and more

by Farley Elliott
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 20
Lisa Vanderpump.
Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

After a spring of conflicting reports, enduring rumors, and shots across the bow between reality star Lisa Vanderpump and her landlord, it seems the Bravo hitmaker really is closing her West Hollywood restaurant Pump after ten good years. The enduring television personality posted a long goodbye via the Pump Restaurant Instagram, with a note saying that July 5 will be the final day of service. “The lease at Pump restaurant is expiring,” the goodbye post reads, adding: “While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords is not something we are ready to commit to… this type of rent is untenable.” The post does not mention the restaurant’s brief liquor license suspension fiasco, which further helped to slow down sales earlier this year, or the restaurant’s previous problems with paying its vendors.

Vanderpump was sure to promote her other hospitality ventures in the closure post, particularly two coming restaurant spaces in Las Vegas coming later this year. The notice also invites fans and customers to TomTom and Sur in Los Angeles, where — according to some reports — the ongoing #scandoval issues playing out on Vanderpump Rules have actually been good for the bottom line.

Lowkey in Long Beach

Cheese-wrapped breakfast burrito specialist Lowkey Burritos is back in action after an up-and-down few months, running as a new residency every weekend at Pop’s Java in Long Beach (449 E. Broadway). Expect sellouts daily, with hours starting at 9 a.m.

Coffee on the brain

For anyone who feels like waking up with some quality coffee talk, check out this new Youtube series called Coffee Breath. The show talks all things cafe and caffeine, and weaves through different regions, including Portland and Southern California. This episode specifically stops in for talks with Breezy Church of Coffee Drunk in Long Beach and Ryan Jimenez of Hola Adios in Costa Mesa.

A boba closure

Monrovia boba shop Cha Bei Bei is closing on May 21. The specialty tea house gained a ton of local attention in recent years for making its own boba from various bases like taro, a relative rarity in the greater boba world.

A barbecue star

Logan Sandoval of Simi Valley pop-up Zef BBQ is going to compete in season two of Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown. Sandoval can be seen in the show’s trailer, with episodes launching May 26.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Downtown LA’s Ambitious New Food Project Will Feature Some of LA’s Best Chefs

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Some of LA’s Best Coffee Is Probably Coming to a Neighborhood Near You

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Acclaimed Chef Daniel Rose Is Out at Downtown LA’s Café Basque Just Five Months After Opening

Boka Restaurant Group suddenly parted ways with the chef this week

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

A Three-Decade-Old Melrose Coffee Shop Just Flipped Into a Cool-Kid Wine Bar

By Cathy Chaplin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world