Reality Star Lisa Vanderpump Is Really, Actually Closing Pump Restaurant for Sure This Time

After a spring of conflicting reports, enduring rumors, and shots across the bow between reality star Lisa Vanderpump and her landlord, it seems the Bravo hitmaker really is closing her West Hollywood restaurant Pump after ten good years. The enduring television personality posted a long goodbye via the Pump Restaurant Instagram, with a note saying that July 5 will be the final day of service. “The lease at Pump restaurant is expiring,” the goodbye post reads, adding: “While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords is not something we are ready to commit to… this type of rent is untenable.” The post does not mention the restaurant’s brief liquor license suspension fiasco, which further helped to slow down sales earlier this year, or the restaurant’s previous problems with paying its vendors.

Vanderpump was sure to promote her other hospitality ventures in the closure post, particularly two coming restaurant spaces in Las Vegas coming later this year. The notice also invites fans and customers to TomTom and Sur in Los Angeles, where — according to some reports — the ongoing #scandoval issues playing out on Vanderpump Rules have actually been good for the bottom line.

Lowkey in Long Beach

Cheese-wrapped breakfast burrito specialist Lowkey Burritos is back in action after an up-and-down few months, running as a new residency every weekend at Pop’s Java in Long Beach (449 E. Broadway). Expect sellouts daily, with hours starting at 9 a.m.

Coffee on the brain

For anyone who feels like waking up with some quality coffee talk, check out this new Youtube series called Coffee Breath. The show talks all things cafe and caffeine, and weaves through different regions, including Portland and Southern California. This episode specifically stops in for talks with Breezy Church of Coffee Drunk in Long Beach and Ryan Jimenez of Hola Adios in Costa Mesa.

A boba closure

Monrovia boba shop Cha Bei Bei is closing on May 21. The specialty tea house gained a ton of local attention in recent years for making its own boba from various bases like taro, a relative rarity in the greater boba world.

A barbecue star

Logan Sandoval of Simi Valley pop-up Zef BBQ is going to compete in season two of Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown. Sandoval can be seen in the show’s trailer, with episodes launching May 26.