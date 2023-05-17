Chile Crisp Queen Jing Gao Is Opening a Slick Sichuan Market in LA

Jing Gao, the founder of the Fly By Jing brand of Sichuan condiments, is opening a well-stocked market this July in Larchmont Village (144 N. Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004). “Suá Kitchen and Superette is an all-day, grab-and-go marketplace offering pre-packaged meals,” Jing tells Eater in a statement. Expect to find “modern Sichuan-inspired” fare intended for off-premises consumption, along with shelves lined with pantry items from AAPI makers when the shop opens this summer. Partnering with Gao on the venture is Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth, a lifestyle content creator and entrepreneur.

Gao, a native of Chengdu, China, worked in marketing and tech before launching Fly By Jing in 2018. She previously opened a restaurant in Shanghai and ran a roving pop-up. Most recently, Gao collaborated with Panda Express on limited-edition wagyu beef dumplings. Follow Suá’s latest developments on Instagram.

Kinn hosts AAPI chef collaboration

Some of LA’s most talented chefs are gathering at Kinn in Koreatown (3905 W. 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020) on Tuesday, May 30 for a collaborative fundraiser benefiting Asian Americans Advancing Justice. The lineup includes chefs Ki Kim (Kinn), Leo Lee (RiceBox), Mark Okuda (the Brothers Sushi), Deau Arpapaornopparat and Joy Yuon (Holy Basil), and Rhea Patel Michel and Marcel Michel (Saucy Chick Rotisserie). The event is co-hosted by food writer Andy Wang. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Don’t miss the LA County Fair

The LA County Fair is happening right now. Head to the Fairplex in Pomona by May 29 to get one’s fill of fabulous fair fare, including funnel cakes, corndogs, and Texas doughnuts.

Not breaking the bank in Silver Lake

Needle, Bodega Park, and mariscos truck Simón make LAist’s list of affordable Silver Lake eats. Gab Chabrán wades through the neighborhood’s growing number of chain restaurants to find “a level of sophisticated innovation that’s worth seeking out on any given day” for the ongoing series.

Cupcakes and jarred treats at Sweet Lady Jane

With half a dozen locations in LA, and three more on the way (San Fernando, Marina del Rey, Larchmont), Sweet Lady Jane is a Southland staple for layer cakes. The shop recently expanded its menu to include a line of cupcakes and jarred desserts. Find cupcake flavors like pink lemonade, coconut, birthday cake, and chocolate, alongside jars of triple berry cake, banana pudding, birthday cake, and tiramisu.