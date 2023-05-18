Two-Michelin-Star Restaurant Providence’s New Interior Takes Diners Under the Sea

The biggest interior change in Providence took place last week, and the new look is stunning. As Hollywood’s two-Michelin-starred seafood spot edges closer to celebrating 18 years in June, chef and owner Michael Cimurasti, partner and co-owner Crisi Echiverri, and co-owner Donato Poto have worked with Los Angeles-based creative design team Bells + Whistles and various artisans and creators to transform the space with new furniture, floors, wall coverings, and more in just five weeks.

Bells + Whistles led the shift along with restaurateur turned designer-builder Beau Laughlin of Framework, focusing on paring down the decor in the space to create a serene atmosphere and to highlight a few key elements. One highlight is a hand-blown glass installation that is meant to emulate a cloud, created by Paris-based glass artist Jeremy Maxwell Wintrebert. The installation is made of 26 free-form glass globes with applied silvering. The fixture plays with the natural light from newly cut opaque windows.

Sticking to a sea-inspired theme, there are also additional touches from various skilled artisans and craftspeople from San Diego to Portland, including hand-finished Venetian plaster from San Diego-based plaster specialist Sasha Seyb. Walls have been plastered in eight different shades of blue, green, and warm sand tones to create an ombre effect. New carpeting is meant to emulate wave ripples and complements artwork from San Diego-based painter Peter Halasz. There are also updated walnut tables and a hand-hewn walnut bar top designed by LA-based Rahil Taj using raw materials from Goby Walnut, a Portland-based family business that focuses on sustainability and harvests old, mostly dead and dying trees.

Cimurasti says he sees the new space as “more beautiful, more functional, and more luxurious.” He says, “To be the best restaurant we can possibly be, that means food, that means service, but that also means the environment and the atmosphere. In order for us to take the next step in our evolution, we had to [...] redecorate entirely.”

Providence is located at 5955 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Hours are from 6:00 p.m. until late Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday, from 5:30 p.m. to late. Reservations are available via OpenTable.