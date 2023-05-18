 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Fire at Sherman Oak’s Augustine Wine Bar Wipes Out Most of Its Vintage Bottle Collection

Plus, the LA Times reviews Kinn, Pizzana’s new DIY pizza kits, and more

by Cathy Chaplin and Mona Holmes
Interior of Augustine Wine&nbsp;Bar.
Augustine Wine Bar
Wonho Frank Lee

A fire broke out in the kitchen at Augustine Wine Bar in Sherman Oaks early Tuesday morning and destroyed the bar’s kitchen, roof, and a portion of the wine collection that wasn’t stored in coolers. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 54 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in 29 minutes. No adjoining businesses were damaged by the flames. The beloved neighborhood spot was opened in 2015 by Dustin Lancaster, Matthew Kaner, and Dave Gibbs on Ventura Boulevard.

Lancaster tells Eater that the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, though likely electrical, and estimates that Augustine won’t reopen for at least a year depending on insurance and construction. Augustine has established a GoFundMe dedicated to the bar’s staff during this rebuilding period.

The future of Korean food is here

Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison filed a review this week for Kinn, the modern Korean restaurant in Koreatown. It’s a glowing write-up for chef Kiyong “Ki” Kim, whose menu has evolved since opening in late 2021. “Kim is emerging as one of the freshest culinary voices in Los Angeles,” Addison writes.

French wine tasting at Superfine Playa

Playa Vista’s Superfine Playa will host a wine tasting with Aline Wines founder/owner Aline Thiébaut on Wednesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. The $35 ticket secures four pours from historic French regions. Those staying for dinner will receive a 10 percent discount. Reservations are available on Open Table.

Wine tasting at Superfine Playa.
Superfine Playa’s wine time.
Superfine Playa

Say hello to the Agave Library

The Agave Library — the third of four concepts at Sendero on the 24th floor of the Ritz-Carleton Downtown — debuts this Saturday, May 20 with a Jalisco-inspired tasting menu prepared by chef Kevin Luzande featuring rare tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits. Sendero’s fourth and final concept, a chef’s table experience called Volante, is set to open later this year.

Pizza night done right

Fans of local chain Pizzana can now recreate pizza magic at home using kits designed by chef Daniele Uditi. Available for purchase are the pizzeria’s signature fermented doughs ($5), San Marzano tomato sauce ($3), and cheese ($10). The ingredients are sold separately or as a complete kit that yields two pizzas for $23.

Pizzana lands in Silver Lake on Thursday, March 16.
Pepperoni pizza at Pizzana.
Pizzana
Foursquare

Augustine Wine Bar

13456 Ventura Boulevard, , CA 91423 (818) 990-0938 Visit Website

