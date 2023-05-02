Echo Park Is the Latest Neighborhood to Get Its Own Red Sauce Italian Spot

A new red sauce-leaning restaurant is headed for Los Angeles, part of an explosion of Italian talent around the city right now. Next up is Donna’s, taking up residence inside the former Adamae space at 1538 Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. This is a follow-up project for Park Hospitality’s Michael Francesconi and Matthew Glaser (Lowboy, Bar Flores, Wolf & Crane), and will feature food from Sathia Sun, formerly of Felix and Union in Pasadena. The opening is slated for June, though the restaurant is currently hiring staff now. Interested parties should reach out with resumes for both front and back of house to general manager Shawna Driscoll at hello@donnasla.com.

Gelato at the Greyhound

Pazzo Gelato is now available as a dessert option at both locations of sports bar and restaurant the Greyhound. Co-owner Mateo Glassman tells Eater that he’s been a Pazzo regular for more than a decade, and that he wanted to help the small family-owned shop stay busy after seeing Salt & Straw’s controversial arrival on the same block earlier this year.

Pizza for Cinco de Mayo

There are a couple of pizza collaborations around town to know about. First up is Prime Pizza x La Unica Tacos y Birria, with the pizza shop selling a beef birria pizza with salsa de arbol on the side. The pie is available now, and runs through May 7 at all locations.

The other is Pitfire Pizza and Sonoratown, doing a one-day only collaboration for May 5 with the pizza company selling a chivichanga-style pizza with a guisado of shredded chicken, smoked Anaheim chile, and more.

A troubling incident in Mid-City

Lucy’s restaurant at Pico and La Brea was robbed last week, and while the robbers reportedly only made off with $400, they did injure a diner inside. Fox 11 has details, and video of the incident.

An all-night party on Western

Fatimas Grill is opening its first cloud kitchen space in Southern California. The superstar Downey restaurant has been on a franchise tear of late, and now will open at 615 N. Western Avenue soon selling its wild signature creations 24 hours a day.

Bread for a cause

Ginza Nishikawa is hosting a flash sale today for its sought-after shokupan bread loaves, giving 10 percent off of any order today only for pickup orders at the Santa Monica location. To score the discount, use promo code AAPIHERITAGEMONTH.