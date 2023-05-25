Find a Rare Armenian Delicacy Inside This North Hollywood Ghost Kitchen

Anahit Jibinlian and her daughters, Luiza and Alice, recently debuted Khurjin House from a ghost kitchen in North Hollywood to bring a lesser-known Armenian delicacy called khurjin to Angelenos. The lavash-wrapped parcels are filled with stewed meat (pork, chicken, or beef) and vegetables (bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes) along with fresh herbs (dill, cilantro, and parsley) and a vinegar-spiked sauce with just a hint of heat. The dish is named after the traditional saddle bag that it resembles.

Word of mouth among the local Armenian community is keeping Khurjin House busy, but the family-run business believes its signature dish will appeal to those outside the community as well, Anahit tells Eater. Both single-portion and family-sized khurjin are available to order for delivery through Instagram direct message or by phone at (818) 207-9982.

Ice cream happenings around town

Santa Barbara-based McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams released a new flavor for summer: matcha coconut crisp. Find ceremonial-grade matcha, coconut ribbons, and chocolate-covered rice crisps in every scoop. Look for banana split and root beer float flavors in scoop shops soon.

Thrifty just released a new summer-inspired flavor too: strawberry lemonade sherbet. Swing by local Rite Aid stores for a taste. Also, the price for two single-scoop Thrifty ice cream cones is $3 from now until June 3.

Lastly, CVT Soft Serve is selling its wares in the freezer aisle at LA-area Gelson’s. Single-serving pouches are priced at $4.99 each and come in chocolate or vanilla.

Under-the-radar OC eats

Eater LA contributors Sean Vukan and Anne Marie Panoringan pen a piece for LAist about nine overlooked restaurants in Orange County. Higo Chicken in La Habra, Borsh Deli in Los Alamitos, and Sandwich House in Cypress make the cut.

Get a taste of Asada in Downtown

Caldo Verde, the Portuguese restaurant from chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne, links up with entrepreneur, cultural ambassador, and author Bricia Lopez on Wednesday, May 31 for a special dinner inspired by Lopez’s recent book release Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling. The $85 four-course menu will be available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are available on Open Table.