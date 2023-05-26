Big New Coastal Mediterranean Restaurant Is Woodland Hills’s Splashiest New Opening

Casaléna, a coastal Mediterranean restaurant and bar, is opening in Woodland Hills next month. The kitchen will serve up fare inspired by Italy, Spain, and the surrounding Mediterranean region, with dishes like grilled seafood, prime steaks, pizza, and pasta. The team will be led by executive chef Lobo Leon (the Rose, Cento Pasta Bar) and culinary director Danielle Sobel (Catch LA, Masa NYC).

Hospitality group Avondale Equities, owned and led by siblings Brandon, Chloe, and Tyler Makhani, is bringing the project together in a spot very special to the family; the siblings’ parents first constructed the property in 1982, and got married there in 1990.

Casaléna will boast five unique dining areas, both indoor and outdoor, and each with its own look. There will be a bar and lounge, an atrium, a sunken patio and garden, a fully enclosed terrace, and a private sunroom on the second floor.

A food tour through Tehrangeles

Iranian American actress Shohreh Aghdashloo and Los Angeles Times columnist Jenn Harris went on a food tour, eating their way through Persian food spots in the city, stopping at places like Toranj for ghormeh sabzi, Jordan Market for pantry staples and more, Javan for kebab and rice, and beyond.

Weekend plans

For those looking for weekend plans, LAist’s Christine N. Ziemba has a guide filled with suggestions, including a pool party at the Marina del Rey Hotel and an annual corgi race in Arcadia. There are also a number of pop-ups happening this weekend, including a few opportunities for vegan bánh mì or Eastern European-inspired baked goods found on Eater LA’s weekly roundup.

Free meals for WGA members

Comedian and game show host Drew Carey announced in a tweet last week that he’s picking up the tab for Writers Guild of America members at Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank or Swingers Diner on Beverly for the duration of the writers strike. “Dine-in only, Tip included. #WGAStrong #WGAStrike,” he wrote.