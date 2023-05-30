Share All sharing options for: Kismet Rotisserie’s Budding Chicken Empire Finds Its Next Location in Studio City

Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer maintain a firm position in Los Feliz after introducing Kismet in 2017 and debuting Kismet Rotisserie on the same block in January 2020. The latter proved so promising that the chefs plotted two additional locations for Southern California; Kismet Rotisserie Studio City opened at the Sportsman’s Lodge over the weekend, and a forthcoming location is headed for Culver City. This time, the duo are opening the two spots as independent operators.

Hymanson and Kramer formerly operated under the Joint Venture Restaurant Group umbrella, which is operated by Jon & Vinny’s Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. The pair recently secured new capital partners with Karpreilly, whose portfolio includes the Habit Burger Grill, Pitfire, and California Fish Grill. Hymanson and Kramer are now ramping up operations with an expanded Kismet Rotisserie Studio City kitchen while implementing their own approach to the business by giving bigger roles to longtime management and employees, working with local farmers and produce growers, and using sustainable packaging.

“[We] are growing this organization in alignment with our values,” says Kramer. “We got rid of the service charge at Kismet when we changed ownership. Anyone who is working an hourly position in any of our restaurants gets the same share of tipped earnings based on hours worked.”

The Studio City location features a larger 1,200 square-foot space and kitchen to service walk-ups and what Hymanson and Kramer hope to be a robust takeout and delivery program. There’s ample outdoor seating right in front of Kismet Rotisserie’s takeout window and scattered throughout the retail and other restaurant areas.

Amongst the bright interior — designed by Lovers Unite — the Studio City menu remains the same as the original with whole and half chickens, pita sandwiches, hummus, chicken salad, chicken sandwich, those schmaltzy potatoes, and an emphasis on market vegetables for salads.

Hymanson and Kramer share that Kismet Rotisserie Culver City will open in the coming months. This location — which is next to the Sony Studios lot — will be the only to feature indoor seating.

Kismet Rotisserie Studio City hours are 10 am. to 9 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Lodge next to Erewhom, 12833 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City, CA 91604.