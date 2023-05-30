Talented Fine Dining Chef Debuts New Koreatown Bistro Inside Hotel Normandie

Miles Thompson, one of LA’s most celebrated and talented fine dining chefs, previously of Allumette in Echo Park and Michael’s in Santa Monica, has finally landed at a new kitchen in Los Angeles. Thompson announced on Instagram yesterday that he’ll be opening a pop-up/residency called Baby Bistro inside the Hotel Normandie in Koreatown beginning this week on June 1, serving dinner from Thursday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight.

There are scant details on a vague Instagram post about Baby Bistro. Still, Thompson and partner Andy Schwartz plan to serve a menu “best ordered in its entirety” that “delivers on excitement and comfort and skill and inspiration.” While there’s some space for walk-ins, Thompson and Schwartz recommend booking a table via DM. Based on the photo teaser in the Instagram, the ground floor space could be between Cassell’s Hamburgers and Le Comptoir with views out onto 6th Street. Eater has reached out for additional details but hasn’t heard back.

For the sushi fans in Glendale

Sasabune is hosting chef Kodawari Genji for a special $250 tasting menu on June 4 that promises to stretch the boundaries of what sushi and high-end Japanese food could be, with dinner starting at 6 p.m. Expect plenty of flash, fire, fancy cuts, and more. Book a reservation on OpenTable.

The founder of Tacos Delta dies in a tragic accident

Sad news out of Echo Park. Tacos Delta owner Maria Esther Valdivia, 74, died from head injuries she received when she was hit by a car while crossing the street on May 22, reports KTLA. Valdivia founded the neighborhood taco Silver Lake shop 42 years ago, working there almost every day since 1981. She was known for her generosity, helping multiple charities, unhoused folks, and anyone in need. She leaves behind a large family of children and grandchildren. A memorial will be announced on social media in the coming days.

Bea’s Bakery has new ownership

Bea’s Bakery, which opened in 1968 from a father and son team, has new ownership under Lenny Rosenberg, who was last seen trying to revive Junior’s Deli in West LA. Rosenberg and his wife acquired Bea’s last year and have started the media blitz to bring attention back to the local institution. Rosenberg was also pegged to Wise Sons’s expansion to LA before that deal was scuttled.

A secret omakase in Koreatown

Look closely and find a secret new omakase spot in Koreatown called Yeon Omakase and Sushi Restaurant at 3959 Wilshire Boulevard. While the menu features some typical rolls and other popular sushi presentations, a $175 omakase offers 15-plus courses.

Get yer axe-throwin’ arm ready

LA’s only axe-throwing bar Mo’s House of Axe is celebrating National Axe Throwing Day (did we really need a whole day to celebrate this?) on June 13 with a free 20-minute throwing session. The free throwin’ is first-come, first-served with all-night happy hour, which makes it a good excuse to venture out to the fun-for-groups venue in Koreatown.