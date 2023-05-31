Co-Founder of Hollywood’s Legendary Magic Castle Dies at 92

Milton “Milt” Larsen, the co-founder of Hollywood’s iconic Magic Castle, died on Sunday. Larsen was 92 years old and died of natural causes, reports KTLA-5.

The 60-year-old Magic Castle still remains one of the most challenging venues to reserve a table. Not only is there a full dining room, but also various magic rooms where magicians perform tricks for visitors. It’s also one of the few LA spots with a strict dress code requiring formal dinner attire for women and suit jackets and ties for men.

Larsen and his brother Bill Larsen Jr. met Tom Glover, who owned the adjacent Yamashiro and the entire property, in 1961. The three transformed the hillside by adding the Magic Castle and the Academy of Magical Arts.

An obituary for LA’s taco matriarch

In a week of big losses, the Los Angeles Times penned an obituary for the Tacos Delta matriarch Maria Esther Valdivia. The 74-year-old Valdivia was struck by an automobile driver last week and later died from the injuries.

Fan screening for Eva Longoria’s film Flamin’ Hot

On Friday, June 2, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will host a fan screening for actress Eva Longoria’s feature film directorial debut Flamin’ Hot. She’ll be in attendance with the cast, and there will also be music and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-encrusted dishes created by Tirzah’s Mexi-Terranean Grill. The outdoor screening at 501 North Main Street in DTLA is free to the public, and doors open at 6:00 p.m. The film debuts June 9 on Hulu.

WeHo’s Or Bar introduces morning coffee service

West Hollywood’s glitzy Or Bar — across the street from Connie & Ted’s — recently launched a morning coffee service. Located in the same building as the neighborhood bar, the Shed will serve La Colombe coffee, pastry from Cake Monkey bites, Rishi Tea, and fresh juices from Little West. Hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. At 11 a.m., cocktails are on deck.