 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

It’s Going to Be Jungle Bird Summer at Venice’s New Tiki-Inspired Cocktail Lounge

There’s still a few things to eat, but the new Gin Rummy is basically a budding cocktail destination

by Matthew Kang
Photography by Phillip Guerette
Interior of a Tiki-inspired bar in Venice, California.
Gin Rummy in Venice.

Venice never seems to lack demand for good places to get drinks, and that means the busy Nueva/Sunny Spot/Beechwood space has flipped into another concept. While Nueva managed through a pandemic opening and star opening chef in Vartan Abgaryan, there just wasn’t as much need for a bigger menu situation, according to partner Jared Meisler. After working up a drink list that resembled a terrific beach bar along the water with bartenders Danilo Kim and Marcus Ragas, Meisler and team debuted Gin Rummy last Friday, May 26.

Kim, previously of Alibi Room, and Ragas, previously of the Chestnut Club and Caboco, bring a fresh perspective on Tiki drinks with classics like piña coladas, Jungle Birds, Pain Killers, and even Scorpion bowls stacked with all manners of vodka, gin, and rum with fresh juices. Stirred and shaken sections show a bit more creativity with classics, including a banana Manhattan and a Corpse Reviver No. 47. Frozen sippers include daiquiris, habanero honeysuckle (with rum, honey, and chile), and four types of slushy margaritas. Three zero-proof cocktails mix passionfruit and tamarind, non-gin and tonic, or spiritless tequila margarita.

Scorpion bowl with wheels of citrus.
Scorpion bowl with wheels of citrus.

The food menu doesn’t lean fully into the Tiki theme (though there is a coconut shrimp app with Thai chile sauce), but there’s an array of tacos that carried over from Nueva, three types of fish and chips (including a vegan chicken), fried wings, and a few salads. They’re all meant to be snacky and help soak up the booze. Keeping the food straightforward for the enormous 200-seat space seems like a good call, especially with such ample patio seating that manages to capture some of that Venice Beach breeze despite the water being a mile or so away.

The shift to something perhaps more indelible, more timeless, makes sense for Meisler, whose other watering holes Bar Lubitsch, the Friend, and the Roger Room have managed to become neighborhood mainstays. Meisler’s hoping for a similar effect here, and a nice tandem with the Little Friend, which continues to occupy the back portion of the building but offers a bit of a scene with louder music. Meisler’s still partnered with David and Patti Reiss on the project, and continue to operate the Brig down on Abbot Kinney.

Gin Rummy is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday to Friday, and beginning at noon on Saturday and Sunday at 822 Washington Boulevard, Marina del Rey, CA. A daily happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pain Killer cocktail at Gin Rummy.
Pain Killer cocktail at Gin Rummy.
Jungle Bird.
Jungle Bird.
Island-style patio of Gin Rummy in Venice.
Cocktail menu at Gin Rummy.
Cocktail menu at Gin Rummy.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

Co-Founder of Hollywood’s Legendary Magic Castle Dies at 92

By Mona Holmes

5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles Right Now

Ukrainian comfort fare in Playa Vista, regional Vietnamese specialties in El Monte, and more

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Talented Fine Dining Chef Debuts New Koreatown Bistro Inside Hotel Normandie

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

10 Shocking Takeaways From the New Report on Horses

By Matthew Kang

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world