Culinary Supernova Chrissy Teigen Is Opening a Pop-Up Bakery in Downtown LA

After years of dining at some of LA’s best restaurants and even summoning the Mariscos Jalisco truck to her home, supermodel and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen will make the leap to the other side of the (temporary) counter as a bakery owner. Starting next week, Teigen will host a Shopify collaboration with her Cravings kitchen line at the Row DTLA, selling baked goods from the Shopify space.

Teigen’s pop-up bakery runs daily from May 12 until May 21, with hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (except for May 15 and May 17). The event goes down inside a massive 4,000-square-foot space and is timed with the recent arrival of Teigen’s own line of baking mix products. So what’s on the menu? Fresh-baked versions of banana bread, chocolate chunk cookies, salted white chocolate macadamia cookies, and a buttermilk mochi pancake-waffle concoction, to name a few items. Each dish will range from $2 to $3 and is meant to show off said baking mixes as well as Teigen’s other products, from best-selling cookbooks to her cookware line. Teigen also secured drinks from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on Sundays.

The pop-up is a new venture for Teigen, who has been in and out of the spotlight in recent years. She has become a successful culinary star in her own right and regularly appears on television, but saw her cookware sales lag considerably in 2021 after admitting to past cyberbullying.

To secure entry to the pop-up, customers and fans can buy tickets in advance on Teigen’s website for $5. That money will then go towards any product purchase when inside the store (excluding baked goods). If it’s impossible to make it during the Cravings x Shopify pop-up, the Cravings baking mixes are available for sale at Bristol Farms starting on May 9.

Cravings x Shopify is right next door to Kato at 777 South Alameda Street Unit 100, Los Angeles, CA, 90021.

Disclosure: Chrissy Teigen is producing shows for Hulu in partnership with Vox Media Studios, part of Eater’s parent company, Vox Media. No Eater staff member is involved in the production of those shows, and this does not impact coverage on Eater.

Disclosure: John Legend is a board member of Vox Media, Eater’s parent company.

