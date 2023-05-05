These LA Restaurants and Bars Are Offering Deals to WGA Writers on Strike

The Writers Guild of America has approved its first writers strike in more than 15 years, with the union pushing for new deal terms for members that more equitably reflect the modern age of streaming services, artificial intelligence, and smaller writers rooms. The strike, which had unprecedented support among WGA members, has upended life for tens of thousands of Angelenos, and so far there is no confirmed timeline for it to end.

Because of LA’s deep connection to the film and television industry, many small restaurants and other business owners have come out in support of the strike. Some restaurants and bars have begun to offer discounts to card-carrying Writers Guild members, while others — like celebrities Padma Lakshmi, host of Top Chef, and ever-present Burbank resident Jay Leno — have stepped up to offer food and support to those actively on the picket lines.

Here are just some of the Los Angeles restaurants and bars that are showing support and solidarity for striking WGA writers right now by offering discounted food and drink deals:

All Day Baby is offering 50 percent off of the first daiquiri for card-carrying WGA members.

Jeff’s Table is offering ten percent off of its sandwiches.

Jinky’s in Sherman Oaks is giving 10 percent off of the total check.

Oy Bar will take half off of its Hard Cel cocktail for WGA members.

The Three Clubs bar in Hollywood will do half off the entire bill.

Food LA is handing out free coffee to WGA members.

Spitz is doing 10 percent off the entire bill at each of its Los Angeles locations.

Wife and the Somm in Glassell Park is hosting a special-price menu for WGA and other union members (like IATSE and SAG) for limited weekday hours.

More businesses are adding discounts all the time, so follow along at this thread on Twitter, or check in at other publications like Variety and the Los Angeles Times to find a nearby deal.

Related The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Los Angeles

Disclosure: Vox Media’s editorial team, which includes Eater, is also unionized with the Writers Guild of America, East.