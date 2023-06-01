 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get the Ultimate Sugar Rush With These Pride-Inspired Sweets in Los Angeles

Plus, a love letter to Hainan chicken, lunch is served at Gunsmoke, and more

by Cathy Chaplin
A festive birthday cake filled with nonpareils, topped with strawberry frosting, and finished with a nonpareil rim at Sprinkles.
Pride-inspired cupcake from Sprinkles.
Sprinkles

A trio of LA-founded food businesses is celebrating Pride Month with rainbow-hued treats. First, Coolhaus is releasing the Love Out Loud Sammie made with strawberry cheesecake ice cream and rainbow confetti sprinkle cookies. The limited edition ice cream sandwich is available nationwide through DoorDash from now through July. Coolhaus is also making a $25,000 donation to GLAAD.

Second, Sprinkles is baking sprinkle-filled Pride cupcakes made of birthday cake and strawberry frosting. Additionally, select locations, including Beverly Hills and Westlake, are selling eight-inch rainbow layer cakes that require ordering a day in advance. Both products are available from June 5 to June 25. Sprinkles is making a donation to the Los Angeles LGBT Center as part of the bakery’s ongoing partnership with the organization.

Finally, doughnut darling Randy’s is frying up Pride doughnuts — a raised ring topped with vanilla icing and rainbow drizzles. Proceeds from the Pride doughnuts will be donated to the LGBTQ Center Orange County, Los Angeles LGBT Center, and Riverside LGBT Center.

Catalina gets a biergarten

Catalina Island’s first biergarten opens today in Avalon. Named after the vintage buses that have been a staple on the island since the 1950s, Flx Biergarten serves up beer flights, pretzels, and more in an open-air setting with plenty of string lights and fire pits

Augustine Wine Bar fundraiser

The collection of wineries behind Santa Lucia Highlands is turning the Mighty Cool Pinot event on Thursday, June 15 into a fundraiser to help Augustine Wine Bar, which recently suffered immense fire damage. The event takes place at Neuehouse Hollywood (6121 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 each, with $10 going directly to Augustine.

An ode to Hainan chicken

For LAist, host and senior producer Megan Tan shares her affinity for Hainan chicken — a dish that brings her closer to the Chinese Singaporean part of her identity. Tan also shares her three favorite restaurants for the dish in Los Angeles.

A perfect Hollywood lunch

Gunsmoke is now open for lunch Tuesday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Brandon Kida’s new menu features a fried fish sandwich with American cheese and tartar sauce, a cheeseburger with cheddar and aioli, and a few popular dishes from the dinner menu like the warm cabbage salad and shiitake mushroom a la escargot. The full menu is below.

Lunch menu at Gunsmoke in Hollywood.
Lunch menu at Gunsmoke in Hollywood.
Gunsmoke
Sprinkles Cupcakes

9635 S Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 310 274 8765 Visit Website

