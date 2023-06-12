One of LA’s Best Ramen Shops Opens a Hip New Izakaya in Downtown

Rakkan Ramen’s SoCal expansion started in 2017 with a Little Tokyo location followed by shops in Redondo Beach, Long Beach, and Tustin. Starting today, June 12, Rakkan is navigating a new path with a separate concept called Rakkan Miso Izakaya next door to Downtown’s popular Bottega Louie.

Rakkan Miso Izakaya’s flagship’s new element focuses on skewered vegetables from the grill. It includes standards like cucumber salad and karaage chicken along with a section of seared salmon sushi, and thin hosomaki sushi rolls. The ramen broth is plant-based with a choice of miso, spicy miso, or curry miso, though animal proteins are available too as toppings.

For drinks, expect plenty of sake, natural wines, sake-based cocktails, and Japanese beer on tap. Rakkan Miso Izakaya is open from Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Seafood sustainability discussion at Angler

Lawyer-turned-spearfisher and ocean conservationist Valentine Thomas recently published a new book and Angler will host a night full of cocktails along with a panel on sustainability on June 14. The panel features Thomas, Saison Hospitality’s Paul Chung, and the University of Washington’s Max Mossler from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The $65 ticket includes appetizers by Chung and a signed copy of Thomas’ book.

Frankie Gaw dinner at Caldo Verde

On June 29, chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne will partner with Little Fat Boy founder Frankie Gaw at their restaurant Caldo Verde. The dinner is inspired by Gaw’s debut cookbook First Generation which highlights his family recipes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There are still $85 per person seats available on OpenTable.

News for Porridge & Puffs

Citing burnout among the many reasons to rethink her approach to Porridge & Puffs, chef and owner Minh Phan announced on her website that the restaurant is “ceasing daily operations.” Read the full explanation of how the space will evolve here.

Grandmaster Recorders’ new music series dining launch with the Red Hot Chili Peppers

On Tuesday, June 27, Hollywood’s Grandmaster Recorders will host its first musical dining series. It seems fitting given the building is a former recording studio where the iconic band recorded their 2016 album The Getaway. It’s a five-course meal for $90 by chef Blake Shailes with themed cocktails while the Chili Peppers’ music on the PA. Tickets are on Resy.