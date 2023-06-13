Upscale West Hollywood Restaurant Offers Discounted Dinner to Industry Pros

Inspired by the success of his initiative in New York City, chef John Fraser is bringing the Industry Table to his restaurant Ardor in West Hollywood at the Edition hotel. The program offers industry professionals working in the hospitality industry the opportunity to dine at Ardor (or at a select number of his NYC places) at cost, which amounts to a 70 percent discount. Fraser started the program to offset the challenges of the pandemic and offer industry folks access to often pricey dining experiences.

Citing community and camaraderie, aspects Fraser feels were diminished due to economic circumstances and the increased cost of dining, the Industry Table works as one reserved table every night at the sceney West Hollywood restaurant. The Industry Tables commences tonight at Ardor, with prospective applicants able to request one of the reservations on this website. The reservation is for only two people, and at least one person needs to be currently employed in hospitality. Alcohol isn’t included in the discount, and the final bill will only be the restaurant’s food cost.

Paddington fans can gather at the Langham in Pasadena

Easily one of the most cherished films of all time, Paddington is making an appearance in Pasadena as part of the Langham Hotel chain’s global partnership with the brand. With additional Paddington-themed afternoon tea services in places like China, Australia, Indonesia, and U.K., the Southern California outpost of the luxe hotel group will host the special services on June 18 and 25 (following the first one on the 11th). Expect Uncle Pastuzo’s Hat, a pink lemon almond biscuit, and a marmalade toast with orange confit and sponge cake. Children get to take a Paddington plush home, and reservations are available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those days. Cost is $75 per adult and $40 per child under 12.

More Disney eats, but no need for the Disneyland ticket

There’s a slew of changes at Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney retail project, an area that doesn’t necessarily require a ticket but puts diners at least close to theme park action (or at least offers some different food options). Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen has rebranded as Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio with a refreshed interior and menu. Beignets Expressed serves the famous New Orleans dessert while Clyde’s Hot Chicken brings the Nashville hot chicken specialty on a stick. Find more info here.

Less cheese in the 818

Cheesemongers of Sherman Oaks announced that it will be closing soon after eight years of business. Owners Kia and Tyler wrote on the store’s website that it will operate for a few more weeks from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last week scheduled for early July. Here’s what the duo wrote about the closure:

We have loved being a part of this wonderful community. Believe us when we say the decision to close did not come easily. As many of you know, our whole lives have been wrapped up in this shop. There are moments where closing the shop feels like a failure. But stepping back and looking at what we’ve built here over the past eight years, we can’t help but be proud.

Changes at another cheese spot, this time in Pasadena

Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery has hit the two-year mark, and that means some big menu changes that will be announced later this month, including new dishes, the return of some favorites (like the beloved soft serve), and shareable large-format entrees (including a pork platter with sausage, pulled pork, maple-glazed pork belly, and more). Catch up with the details on Agnes’s new-ish blog.

Free drinks for WGA members

Foxhall Steakhouse joins the numerous restaurants and bars supporting WGA members on strike, offering a free glass of wine or martini with the purchase of a meal.

How Doritos were invented at Disneyland

Finally, here’s a fun social media rundown of the unique history of Doritos and how they were created at Disneyland. The story goes that the founder of Frito-Lay convinced Walt Disney to open a Mexican restaurant called Casa de Fritos in the park. A rep from a local food company noticed that customers were just throwing away uneaten tortillas, so suggested frying them into chips. The rest, as they say, is history: