Valerie Confections Brings a Cute Garden Patio and Daytime Menu to Glendale

Back in November 2022, Valerie Confections moved into a 5,000-square-foot Glendale location that became the primary retail, baking, and chocolate production facility. It’s shifted to dine-in operations this week by refreshing an adjacent garden into a covered patio with a daytime menu that goes beyond chocolate and pastry.

Co-founders Valerie Gordon and Stan Weightman, Jr. have been working steadily on the patio by filling it in with vines, herbs, and plants. They also noticed that customers kept asking for dishes regularly sold at its Echo Park cafe. As of Thursday, the Glendale cafe now serves quiche, rotating vegetarian sandwiches, or house-made granola with seasonal fruit.

Gordon and Weightman also tested afternoon tea service in recent months, which sold out quickly. Check back to the Valerie website to see when reservations open up for Valerie’s weekly reservation-only tea service starting June 24 for $65 per person. That’ll take place on Saturdays on the patio with teas, creme fraiche scones with house-churned salted butter and lemon curd, and tea sandwiches of course.

Netflix pop-up restaurant gets dunked on

The internet’s been buzzing all week now that Netflix is opening a pop-up restaurant. But the company is facing backlash connected to the new venture, with Twitter users denouncing the company’s recent policy that charges users for sharing passwords. Business Insider has all the tea.

Fresh new brunch at Isla

Santa Monica’s barely two-month-old Isla is diving right into brunch. It kicked off last weekend — chef Brian Bornemann serves pancakes and frittatas alongside bar director Kent Thompson’s cocktail options, and wines, with coffee and tea from Amigo Roasters.

What’s next for reality star Lisa Vanderpump?

It’s been a challenging year for Lisa Vanderpump, who will close her West Hollywood restaurant Pump in July. Fear not, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will open Wolf by Vanderpump inside Harveys Lake Tahoe casino and hotel in South Lake Tahoe this winter.

Plant-based Italian spot Pura Vida gets a huge nod

Veg News proclaimed the following about West Hollywood’s plant-based Pura Vida, “Sorry New York. The best Italian restaurant is in West Hollywood, and it’s Vegan.”

Kismet hosts popular New York pop-up

Kismet in Los Feliz starts its summer guest chef series with New York chef Sunny Lee on June 20 and 22. The emphasis is on banchan or Korean side dishes for $80 per person. Get a reservation on Resy.