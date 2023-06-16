 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in Los Angeles, 2023 Edition

Where to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday, from barbecues to block parties, live music, and workshops

by Mona Holmes

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

MLK Kingdom Day Parade Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Juneteenth not only became a federal holiday in 2021, but the Los Angeles City Council also voted last week that June 19 is an official day off for city workers. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, and specifically observes when the news reached Galveston, Texas, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued an executive order “that all persons held as slaves” within the rebellious states “are, and henceforward shall be free.”

Throughout the Southland, cities and municipalities have celebrated Juneteenth for decades. Below is a guide on where to participate in and celebrate Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day — in Los Angeles with live music, bike rides through historic Los Angeles neighborhoods, and more. Many places will offer food and drink specials from Saturday until Monday, and beyond.

Friday, June 16

Juneteenth at a cookware shop in Venice

Saturday, June 17

  • The City of Hawthorne will host its Juneteenth celebration this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holly Park: 2058 W. 120th St. in Hawthorne. It’s a family-friendly event with food trucks and music.
  • Culver City’s Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair on June 17 includes professional dancers, drummers, and a Black business expo lined with food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Santa Monica will host its 31st annual Juneteenth Celebration in Santa Monica on Saturday at Virginia Avenue Park with live jazz, soul, blues and reggae performances with food and local vendors selling their wares from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Monday, June 19

  • Every year Leimert Park celebrates its Juneteenth Festival on the actual holiday. This year, it’ll run from noon to 9 p.m. in the historic Leimert Park Village. The festival will showcase 300 Black-owned businesses, three stages, two DJs stages, a spoken word stage, and food vendors stationed throughout, including the Afrocentric restaurant, Two Hommés. If taking the Metro, head to the Martin Luther King Station near Crenshaw and MLK Boulevard.

Monday, June 26

  • At Alta in West Adams, chefs Miles Thompson and Keith Corbin will prepare a four-course dinner with wine pairings from Adams Wine Shop for $80 per person. Get a seat via Resy.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Valerie Confections Brings a Cute Garden Patio and Daytime Menu to Glendale

By Mona Holmes

One of LA’s Buzziest Pop-Ups Is Opening an Izakaya in East Hollywood

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Netflix Is Getting Into the Pop-Up Restaurant Business

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Upscale West Hollywood Restaurant Offers Discounted Dinner to Industry Pros

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world