The Iconic Dear John’s Is Here to Stay — For Five More Years

The iconic Culver City Dear John’s steakhouse and bar announced via Instagram this week that it will be open for at least five more years. Open in 1962, Dear John’s was frequented by the likes of Frank Sinatra, and its original proprietor was the actor Johnny Harlowe. Owners Patti Röckenwagner, Hans Röckenwagner, and Josiah Citrin joined the scene in 2019 and tried to restore Dear John’s to what it was like in the 1960s.

This is the latest news for the bar that was almost bulldozed in 2021 and whose lease was set to expire at the end of May. The team shared on Instagram: “It came down to the wire (today is literally the last day of our original lease). It was not easy (we had parking taken away and rent massively increased). It was a campaign (we even enlisted our cheerleader in chief @jamieleecurtis to write an impassioned letter of support). It was emotional (we felt your love and didn’t want to let you down). And… at last, it is done… we have FIVE YEARS MORE. The ink is drying (the docusign came in an hour ago) and plans for a celebration are underway. Stay tuned… and thank you for showing up and showing out.”

Qusqo Bistro’s 16-year anniversary celebration

Peruvian soul food spot and neighborhood favorite Qusqo Bistro’s is celebrating its 16-year anniversary today, June 2 with performances from local artists, food and drink, and more. The event starts at 8 p.m. at 11633 Santa Monica Boulevard.

Linda Lindas

The LA rock band Linda Lindas is serving up after-school snacks at Burgerlords in Highland Park today, June 2. After shooting a music video for the song “Too Many Things” in the restaurant, the group will be serving Too Many Things Burgers — vegan double burgers with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, and Two Thousand Island Dressing — alongside strawberry matcha shakes.

A new place for wine-tasting

Santa Barbara County-based wine label Tensley Wines, known for producing award-winning Syrah, has opened a tasting room in Los Angeles. Owner and winemaker Joe Tensley, who launched Tensley Wines in 1998, has brought his wine to Brentwood Garden Plaza at 11677 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite 116, with hours from noon to 7 p.m.

Nando opening in BH

Manhattan Beach’s family-owned Nando Milano, which has another location in Champaign, Illinois, is opening another location in Beverly Hills, taking over the Da Pasquale, according to What Now Los Angeles. An opening date has not yet been confirmed, but plates of pasta, breads, and Italian dessert are on the horizon.

