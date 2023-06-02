 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Iconic Dear John’s Is Here to Stay — For Five More Years

Plus, the Linda Lindas at Burgerlords, a new place for wine tasting, and more

by Virali Dave
dear johns
Inside Dear John’s in Culver City.
Wonho Frank Lee

The iconic Culver City Dear John’s steakhouse and bar announced via Instagram this week that it will be open for at least five more years. Open in 1962, Dear John’s was frequented by the likes of Frank Sinatra, and its original proprietor was the actor Johnny Harlowe. Owners Patti Röckenwagner, Hans Röckenwagner, and Josiah Citrin joined the scene in 2019 and tried to restore Dear John’s to what it was like in the 1960s.

This is the latest news for the bar that was almost bulldozed in 2021 and whose lease was set to expire at the end of May. The team shared on Instagram: “It came down to the wire (today is literally the last day of our original lease). It was not easy (we had parking taken away and rent massively increased). It was a campaign (we even enlisted our cheerleader in chief @jamieleecurtis to write an impassioned letter of support). It was emotional (we felt your love and didn’t want to let you down). And… at last, it is done… we have FIVE YEARS MORE. The ink is drying (the docusign came in an hour ago) and plans for a celebration are underway. Stay tuned… and thank you for showing up and showing out.”

Qusqo Bistro’s 16-year anniversary celebration

Peruvian soul food spot and neighborhood favorite Qusqo Bistro’s is celebrating its 16-year anniversary today, June 2 with performances from local artists, food and drink, and more. The event starts at 8 p.m. at 11633 Santa Monica Boulevard.

Linda Lindas

The LA rock band Linda Lindas is serving up after-school snacks at Burgerlords in Highland Park today, June 2. After shooting a music video for the song “Too Many Things” in the restaurant, the group will be serving Too Many Things Burgers — vegan double burgers with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, cheese, and Two Thousand Island Dressing — alongside strawberry matcha shakes.

A new place for wine-tasting

Santa Barbara County-based wine label Tensley Wines, known for producing award-winning Syrah, has opened a tasting room in Los Angeles. Owner and winemaker Joe Tensley, who launched Tensley Wines in 1998, has brought his wine to Brentwood Garden Plaza at 11677 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite 116, with hours from noon to 7 p.m.

Nando opening in BH

Manhattan Beach’s family-owned Nando Milano, which has another location in Champaign, Illinois, is opening another location in Beverly Hills, taking over the Da Pasquale, according to What Now Los Angeles. An opening date has not yet been confirmed, but plates of pasta, breads, and Italian dessert are on the horizon.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Eataly Realizes Angelenos Love Nothing More Than a Good Coastal Italian Menu

By Matthew Kang

Where, When, and How to Celebrate Pride 2023 in Los Angeles

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Get the Ultimate Sugar Rush With These Pride-Inspired Sweets in Los Angeles

By Cathy Chaplin

It’s Going to Be Jungle Bird Summer at Venice’s New Tiki-Inspired Cocktail Lounge

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Co-Founder of Hollywood’s Legendary Magic Castle Dies at 92

By Mona Holmes

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world