Eataly Realizes Angelenos Love Nothing More Than a Good Coastal Italian Menu

Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the year-old Capri inside Eataly has decided it wants to stay. When Eataly first opened in 2017, the food emporium’s on-site dining area felt a bit like a food hall serving classics like pizza and pasta. Providence chef Michael Cimarusti had a seafood menu called Il Pesce Cucina while eventually, Terra opened on the rooftop with wood-grilled items. But the dining options felt less like destinations and more like sidekicks to the larger market and food stalls up front.

That changed last year when Capri opened as a pop-up from chef Giuseppe Manco, who hails from Napoli, and beverage director Luigi Capasso. The menu has managed to earn enough of a following to become a permanent part of Eataly, making it the only such concept among the North American Eataly outlets. The space transformed slowly into something more lived-in, resulting in an expansive array of seating options, including a lovely patio that overlooks Santa Monica Boulevard (bring a sweater though). The furniture and overall decor sports soft green pastels, less lemon tree foliage, and more tasteful greenery all around. It’s just more of an acceptable place to spend an afternoon or lounge around for an early dinner instead of an impulse decision.

To celebrate the occasion, Capri is relaunching with a few guest dinners, including Brian Borneman of Isla on June 14, Jason Gonzales of Juliet on June 21, and David LeFevre with Fishing with Dynamite chef de cuisine Alice Mai on June 28. Capri’s standard menu now includes a mostly Pacific Coast seafood array thanks to its connection to LA-based purveyor Luxe Seafood, like halibut alla piastra, scialatielli allo scoglio (a traditional Capri pasta with mussels and clams), and risotto ai fruitti di mare.

Other excellent-sounding dishes include insalata di gamberi, lobster tonnarelli, and a trio of tuna, salmon, and rockfish tartares. To drink, expect a heavy beachside vibe of limoncello spritzes, boozy prosecco ice pops, and a fizzy hibiscus-ramazzoti number that should pair nicely with the antipasti. There’s a little bit of imagination required to conjure up the lush, breezy Italian coast, with a meal at Capri requiring a trek into a fancy LA mall placed in the middle of an urban jungle. But once the pristine seafood and the crisp salads and warm pasta arrive, it won’t be so difficult to feel like you’re in a little slice of the Amalfi Coast.

Capri opens June 2, with service on 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday inside of Eataly Westfield Century City