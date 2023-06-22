A Third-Generation French Baker Opens LA’s Newest Croissant Contender in Pasadena

Pasadena is fast becoming a hotbed for world-class croissants, with Car Artisan Chocolate cranking out Los Angeles’s ultimate pain au chocolat, Delight Pastry baking up on-trend spiral varieties, and FrenchiFornia holding it down with classics. The latest newcomer, Oh La La, located at 921 E. Colorado Boulevard just off Lake Avenue in the former Love Birds Cafe space, debuts this Saturday, June 24. Behind the new bakery is Jean-Paul Veziano, a third-generation French baker who owns and operates Boulangerie Veziano in Antibes, France, and partners Maxence Bouvier and Thomas Kocer.

“The yeast we use for all our breads is 50 years old, and our viennoiseries and patisseries are made using old-school traditional techniques and ingredients,” Bouvier tells Eater. “Every product that we are going to sell here has identical quality and history to the ones made in the South of France.” Running the ovens day-to-day are chefs Morgan Hawthorne and Tristan Bournot, who previously baked at Bob’s Well Bread in Los Alamos and trained under Veziano in France prior to opening the Pasadena bakery.

Bouvier and Kocer, along with their numerous investors, view the bakery as a start-up and hope to scale it quickly. Upcoming plans include opening a second location on the Westside by the end of the year and building a production facility to fuel the business’s wholesale arm soon after. Oh La La is open Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On food and film

Filmmaker Joe Petricca curated a food-centric film series in conjunction with the exhibition All Consuming: Art and Essence of Food at the Norton Simon Museum. The series, which runs through July and early August, kicks off with a showing of Babette’s Feast (1987) on Saturday, July 8. The lineup also includes The Last Laugh (1924), Minari (2020), Tortilla Soup (2001), and The Gleaners and I (2000).

Gingergrass Mini-Mart is opening soon

Silver Lake’s Gingergrass restaurant is opening a grab-and-go market in East Hollywood (4850 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029) next week. The store’s to-go food selection includes Vietnamese salads, spring rolls, noodles, and sandwiches, while shelves are lined with various snacks. Gingergrass Mini-Mart is owned by the same folks behind Square One Dining (John Himelstein, D’nell Larson, and Manao Davidson), which is located next door.

Good eats along the new regional connector

There’s plenty to eat along the new Metro regional connector, and Gab Chabrán of LAist has a few favorites from Long Beach to Pasadena. Chabrán’s picks include the Jerk Spot Jamaican Restaurant in Culver City, Moderno Cocina Downtown, and more.

A taste of the Midwest in LA

Chefs Katianna and John Hong of Yangban will host chef Vaughn Good of Kansas City, Missouri’s Fox and Pearl on Tuesday, July 25 as part of the James Beard Foundation’s annual Taste America series. The collaborative menu is priced at $350 and tickets are on sale now.

Dim sum excellence in Monterey Park

Dim sum legend chef Tony He just opened a third location of his namesake restaurant inside the lobby at the Courtyard by Marriott in Monterey Park (555 N. Atlantic Boulevard). Find Chef Tony’s signature items, like rabbit-shaped buns filled with coconut pudding and squid ink-dyed har gow, served in a brightly lit and contemporary dining room.