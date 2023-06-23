Levain Bakery’s Bigger-Than-Your-Head Cookies Debut in Larchmont Village Tomorrow

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

The long-awaited Los Angeles outpost of famed New York City bakery Levain will start churning out its signature mammoth cookies Saturday, June 24th, in Larchmont Village. It’s the latest opening on the tony shopping stretch, which has gotten some newfound dining energy thanks to an always-busy Great White, a new location of Holey Grail Donuts, and Italian stalwart Terroni and Fly By Jing founder Jing Gao’s Sichuan market Suá Kitchen & Market hitting the strip in the coming months. The bakery, located at 227 N. Larchmont Boulevard, will open promptly at 8 a.m. tomorrow with a team ribbon cutting.

To celebrate its opening day further, the bakery is giving the first 100 customers a Levain Bakery Larchmont Village tote filled with swag. Additional family-friendly activities planned for Saturday include balloon twisting and face painting, with the proceeds from opening day being donated to Alexandria House (a transitional home for women and children located in Wilshire Center).

The Los Angeles location is the 12th outpost of Levain, joining bakeries in New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Washington D.C. The mini-chain is known for its bulbous six-ounce cookies that come out of the oven with a crisp exterior and melty interior. The Larchmont Village location will offer Levain’s six signature cookie flavors: chocolate chip walnut (the most popular option), dark chocolate peanut butter chip, dark chocolate chocolate chip, oatmeal Raisin, two-chip chocolate chip, and coconut caramel chocolate chip (the latest flavor). Also on offer are a vegan gluten-free chocolate chip walnut cookie, as well as Levain’s seasonal Rocky Road cookie, packed with semisweet chocolate chips, almonds and marshmallows.

In addition, Levain will serve an assortment of pastries, and espresso drinks from local roaster Canyon Coffee in its bright, airy retail space outfitted with handmade tiles in Levain’s signature dark blue that resemble the cookie’s well-known shape. Levain tapped LA artist Janice Chung to create an 80 foot by 20 foot blue-and-white mural with a playful depiction of Larchmont Village to adorn the north side of the building, while large street-level windows showcase the cookie bakers in action.

Levain Bakery will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.