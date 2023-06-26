 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Another Cannabis Consumption Lounge Is Heading to Smoking-Hot WeHo

Plus, Native Foods in Westwood closes, chef Miles Thompson at Alta, and more

by Mona Holmes
Original Cannabis Cafe, formerly Lowell Cafe, consumption lounge in West Hollywood that welcomes customers to eat and smoke.
Original Cannabis Cafe.
For those who imbibe, an additional cannabis consumption lounge might debut in West Hollywood this summer. It’s been quite a ride for this fairly new type of hospitality business, which did not exist in Los Angeles County until the Original Cannabis Cafe opened in 2018.

Consumption lounge openings slowed down significantly during the pandemic and the Original Cannabis Cafe remains temporarily closed. But according to WeHoville, PleasureMed — which secured a coveted consumption lounge license back in 2018 — will open this year on a rooftop next door. The forthcoming consumption lounge is by the owners of the longtime adult entertainment store Pleasure Chest. The report also addresses a rumor that a second cannabis consumption lounge is underway in the shuttered Retrofit gym at 7624 Santa Monica Boulevard, but there are no details on an opening date.

Before the pandemic, West Hollywood was on track to open 16 cannabis consumption lounges. In April 2022, Artist Tree opened its second-story consumption lounge on top of its dispensary. And in October, Woody Harrelson introduced the Woods, a lush oasis-like consumption lounge in legendary designer Thomas Schoos’ former studio.

Native Foods out in Westwood

The plant-based restaurant Native Foods held out in Westwood for decades, but closed last Friday, according to Toddrickallen. But there’s hope for plant-based eating in the area, as Native Foods is searching for a new Westwood location.

Have LA restaurants noticed a drop in business since the WGA strike began?

The Los Angeles Times spoke with restaurant owners that depend on film and TV productions for business and noticed a 30 to 40 percent drop in revenue for catering and industry events. These food-related businesses attribute the decrease to the WGA strike, which began on May 2.

New brunch at Stanley’s Wet Goods

Over the weekend, Culver City’s boozy wonderland Stanley’s Wet Goods launched a new brunch. Along with Turkish eggs or the prosciutto and eggs on toast with pesto, arugula, and parmesan on Bub & Grandma’s sourdough, there are plenty of wines, on-tap beers, or low and no-alcohol cocktails available to try.

Chef Miles Thompson at Alta Adams

Alta’s Keith Corbin will collaborate with chef Miles Thompson to produce a four-course dinner tonight. That’s two James Beard-nominated chefs kicking off Alta’s monthly chef dinner series to help fund the restaurant’s new non-profit, Alta Community. It’s $85, and there’s a wine selection add-on option from the adjacent Adams Wine Shop. Book a table on Resy.

