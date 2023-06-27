There’s a New Weekday Bottomless Breakfast Option in WeHo

Those longing for the days of lavish hotel continental breakfasts need look no further than The Butcher’s Daughter in West Hollywood: This Friday, the plant-based darling is rolling out the summer edition of its weekday all-inclusive breakfast. The Butcher’s Breakfast Club will offer continental breakfast, set up at the restaurant’s greenhouse-inspired bar, featuring locally roasted Canyon Coffee, mini cold-pressed juices, mini superfood smoothies, house-made pastries, lassi overnight oats, house-made sourdough with butter and preserves, and house-made pita with whipped dates and feta.

There’s also a weekday bottomless breakfast cocktail option, where $25 gets diners unlimited drinks like cold-pressed mimosas and lavender espresso martinis. The menu also includes mini $5 specials like mixed vegetable latkes and half-bagels with carrot “lox.”

Plant Food + Wine’s new home

In other plant-based news, chef Matthew Kenney’s acclaimed restaurant Plant Food + Wine has announced that it’s relocating from its longtime home on Venice’s Abbot Kinney Boulevard to the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, where it will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner starting July 20. Kenney’s menu will include everything from smoked tofu Benedict with tomatoes, spinach, English muffin, and turmeric hollandaise at breakfast to kimchi wraps with Napa cabbage, cilantro, and kimchi foam come dinnertime. The restaurant will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bagels are booming

Several Los Angeles bagel-makers made the list in Bon Appetit’s new roundup of the best bagels across the country (in other words, outside of New York City). Belle’s, Courage, Layla, and Maury’s all made the cut — giving LA the biggest representation on the list.

Inside the Sriracha shortage

The Los Angeles Times takes an in-depth look at the continued scarcity of Huy Fong Foods’s beloved Sriracha sauce. Writer Nathan Solis links the shortage to climate change, as continued drought conditions in Mexico, where the company sources its peppers, have shrunk crop yields. Solis also chats with the owners of local restaurants like Be U Vietnamese Street Food in East Hollywood and Garlic and Chives in Garden Grove about how the shortage and dramatic uptick in Sriracha prices have affected their businesses.

So much pepper news

Tonight, Hollywood’s modern Italian restaurant Grandmaster Recorders is offering a special menu highlighting peppers ranging from mild to spicy to everything in between. The five-course dinner ($90 per person) from chef Blake Shailes will feature the likes of mortadella-stuffed chicken wings, as well as special hot sauces whipped up for the evening. There’s a fiery cocktail menu to complement the food, too. Reservations are still available via Resy.

Ice cream cake lovers, rejoice

To celebrate National Ice Cream Cake Day, which happens to be today, two local sweet shops have joined forces on a special collaboration. Cashew-based ice cream maker Craig’s Vegan and bakery Flour Shop (known for its explosion cakes) unveil three limited edition vegan ice cream cakes today. Flavors include vegan Rainbow Explosion®, Sunset & Strawberry, and Peanut Butter Crunch. The cakes are available at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood and at Flour Shop in Beverly Hills, and can also be ordered for national shipping.