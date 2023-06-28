A Vibey New WeHo Restaurant Will Channel Provence Come Fall

Angelenos have long been fans of rich, delicious French food, with destinations like Republique, Pasjoli, Petit Trois, and Camphor gaining local and national attention through the years. It’s no surprise, then, that a new French restaurant is joining the scene soon as the latest contender in Provençal dining. This fall, Lalou will open its doors in West Hollywood for diners to experience fresh seafood dishes, vegetable plates, and desserts from Southern France and coastal Europe.

Lalou will open in the 8,900-square-foot space that was once the celebrity-favorite (and celebrity-owned) Ago, which closed in late 2019. Husband and wife duo Matt and Marissa Hermer (Olivetta, the Draycott) of Boujis Group are opening the Provençal Melrose Avenue restaurant, which will be large enough to seat 220 people. Vincent Samarco (Belle Vie) will be the general manager.

Lalou’s menu features a mix of seaside staples and fresh produce, including fish crudo; slow-baked wild gulf shrimp; and grilled swordfish with beans, grilled sungold tomatoes, jalapeños, and persillade sauce. There’s also fougasse with beurre de barrate, or churned and salted butter, for those hoping to munch on some bread, plus Basque cheesecake and gold leaf-flecked profiteroles with dark chocolate and vanilla soft serve for dessert, delivered tableside from vintage dining carts. It all comes together from culinary director Ivo Filho and executive chef Gena Deliyannis.

Drink options include a wine list that highlights California, French, and other European wines, as well as reimagined renditions of classic French cocktails from beverage director Melina Meza. Behind the bar, Lalou’s lineup of syrups and juices will kick up drinks like the croissant cocktail, which gets its earthy flavor from bourbon, toasted croissant, brown butter, vermouth, and orange cream.

There’s an air of whimsy at Lalou, which encompasses a large indoor space plus a garden with an outdoor bar; its design comes from Tom Parker, co-founder and director of interior design firm Fettle. Contrasting elements like geometric patterns, vibrant tiles, and blown glass will feature throughout the room, plus several vintage touches and colorful fabrics.

This stretch of West Hollywood has witnessed several changes in recent years, including the opening of Bombo in the E.P. & L.P. space this past April, and the upcoming closure of Pump just blocks away on July 5.

Come fall, Lalou will be an escape to coastal France and Italy, minus the airfare, at 478 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

