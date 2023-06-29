Share All sharing options for: The Found Oyster Team Unveils A New Charleston-Inspired Seafood Joint In Eagle Rock

Those in the Highland Park and Eagle Rock area will soon be able to experience Queen St., a new raw bar and seafood grill located in a former auto service station from the 1940s. Located on York Boulevard, Queen St. will honor Charleston, South Carolina with raw and wood-fire grilled seafood starting July 6.

The restaurant’s namesake is one of the main streets in Charleston, and there are homages to the city throughout, including framed recipe pages from Charleston’s Junior League Cookbook. Queen St. is the latest project from Last Word Hospitality, the LA-based restaurant group behind Found Oyster, Barra Santos, and Nossa Caipirinha Bar. The team includes managing director Joe Laraja and executive chef Ari Kolender, whose menu draws inspiration from his childhood and time spent cooking in South Carolina.

There’s plenty of fresh seafood on deck, including oysters, clams, and ceviche, plus Cantabrian anchovy and tomato bread pudding, pickled gulf shrimp salad, and Carolina gold crab rice. A wood-fired grill will be used to prepare wood-fired oysters, tuna fish Hemingway with charred shallots, grilled squid, and barbecued gulf shrimp. Desserts include Sheralyn’s Derby Pie, which is made from Kolender’s grandmother’s recipe. There will also be a curated selection of wine, beer, sake, vermouth, and sherry from wine director Evelyn Goreshnik. The full menu is below.

Queen St.’s dining room is full of 1940s charm, with antique light fixtures and furniture mixed with contemporary accents. The space, designed by Wick Design and Architecture, features a large horseshoe-shaped bar with 22 seats, plus stained glass panels that depict oyster platters and landscapes from Charleston, South Carolina and a large, eye-catching oyster display as part of the bar. There is also an exposed wood ceiling that complements dark wood paneling and steel bay windows. Seating is available both indoors and outdoors, with enough space to accommodate up to 80 diners.

Queen St. will be within a mile from cocktail bar Capri Club, Peruvian Chinese spot Chifa, and coffee shop Kumquat. Diners will soon be able to enjoy seafood and drinks at 4701 E. York Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90042 from Wednesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

