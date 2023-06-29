This So-Cal Barbecue Chain Is Having a Massive Moment on Wall Street

Tustin-based Gen Korean BBQ is having a massive moment on Wall Street. In an initial public offering, parent company Gen Restaurant Group increased its share price to $23 and ultimately raised $43.2 million this week, reports Restaurant Business Online. It’s a stunning IPO for any industry, let alone restaurants.

Gen Korean BBQ — not to be confused with Genwa Korean BBQ — is a rapidly expanding traditional Korean barbecue restaurant with 18 California locations, and others in Texas, New York, and the Philippines. Restaurateur Jae Chang and former Baja Fresh Mexican Grill owner David Kim launched the mostly West Coast chain in 2011. In 2017, the chain made headlines after introducing a robot server at the Montclair location.

Restaurant Business Online’s report states that Kim and Chang plan to use the funds for operational purposes, including additional restaurant openings.

If craving New York in LA, this writer says he’s got you

Grubstreet writer E. Alex Jung outlined a discussion often heard from New York transplants in LA by asking the following question: “What are the most New York restaurants in LA?” After stating Coucou felt like “an impersonation of New York,” Jung went to Horses. Jung noted that Nobu was “reliably familiar” — even though it was founded in LA — and Eagle Rock’s Capri Club put the writer right in East Williamsburg.

Hart House opens next to USC

After opening his flagship restaurant on Sunset and Highland in May, Kevin Hart debuted a fourth location right next to USC last week. Hart House USC boasts a huge interior with a sizable patio, fire pit, and games like Jenga and cornhole. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fourth of July and fireworks at the Queen Mary

Long Beach’s recently reopened Queen Mary is hosting guests for the Fourth of July. Organizers put together a live band and DJ on the Verandah Deck, a country band in the Queen Salon, and a child-designated area in the Royal Salon. There are also cocktails available for grown folks. Prices are $39, $19 for children 12 and under, and free if under the age of three. Tickets are here.

Edibol owner shifts from restaurant ownership to cookies

Former Edibol restaurant owner Andrea Uyeda is now in the baking business. For a few years now, she has operated Kukki bakery from her home. Kukki — which means cookie in Japanese — has party platters, a selection of sweets in stunning boxes, or arrangements filled with whatever flavors she’s working with. This week, she’ll take orders for brown butter chocolate chunk cookies, lemon hazelnut bars, chocolate bars, strawberry oat crumble bars, mini tea cakes, or Japanese snacks. Orders are available for pickup or delivery nationwide, just email her for details.

If in need of more sweets

Holey Grail Donuts announced a collaboration with Diaspora Co. by serving a doughnut with strawberry, passionfruit, and Diaspora spices until July 20 at both Santa Monica and Larchmont Village locations. Twenty percent of this doughnut’s sales will be donated to Humsafar Trust, an India-based organization supporting trans and queer people in Mumbai and the surrounding region.