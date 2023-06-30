Mírame to Suddenly Close in Beverly Hills This Weekend

After three years in Beverly Hills, chef Josh Gil’s Mírame will be closing its doors after this Sunday, July 2. Known for its modern Mexican fare and agave spirit cocktails, Mírame serves ceviches, tacos, and tostadas alongside creative plates of grilled baby squash and stonefruit, and salmon skin chicharrón. Its sister restaurant Mírate in Los Feliz, which opened in November 2022, will remain open.

In an email to Eater LA, a representative for the team writes, “Mírame will be closing operations in Beverly Hills while ownership finalizes plans to relocate the restaurant to another Los Angeles location...The brand has continued to evolve since it opened Mírame in July 2020 at the height of the pandemic, and the team is honing in on mindfully finding new neighborhoods that properly align with its growth plan. Staff has been notified and ownership will be making every effort to retain Mírame employees at either Mírate or chef Josh Gil’s upcoming dining concepts at Level 8 at the Moxy.”

The return of Blue Plate Oysterette

Earlier this year, Blue Plate Oysterette left its prime Ocean Avenue address after nearly 15 years in Santa Monica. It was replaced by Lucky Yu, which marries Mexican and Japanese flavors. Starting tomorrow, July 1, Blue Plate Oysterette will be fully back in business, returning menu favorites like the fish and chips, lobster mac and cheese, and seafood towers, along with some Lucky Yu staples. (The two concepts are under the same ownership.)

Make your own bánh mì in WeHo

Vietnamese fast-casual spot My Lai Kitchen is expanding to West Hollywood with a third location opening July 8 at 7501 Sunset Boulevard. The restaurant, which has locations in Koreatown and Venice, is known for its build-your-own bowl and bánh mì options. The team will be giving away free bánh mì and t-shirts on Saturday, July 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

We all scream for Erewhon ice cream shakes

Erewhon is releasing its newest summer shake for the month of July, a collaboration with Alec’s Ice Cream, which uses A2 dairy, a variety of dairy that lacks a specific type of β-casein proteins. The honey blueberry lavender shake will be made with Alec’s honey blueberry lavender ice cream, A2 milk, lavender water, wild raw unfiltered honey, and frozen blueberries, and bananas.

A one-day bento special

To commemorate its first year in LA, Japanese bakery Ginza Nishikawa is collaborating with chef Moriyuki of the Brothers Sushi on July 3 to create a limited-edition Tamagoyaki Sando Bento, available for one day only. The bento will include a sandwich made with Ginza Nishikawa shokupan (milk bread), tamagoyaki (a Japanese rolled omelet), and spicy mayonnaise. The bento is $22 and can be pre-ordered here.

Happy hours to know

Starting Wednesday, July 5, chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid in DTLA will launch a new Wine Wednesday special that includes half off all bottles of wine, plus select wines for $12 a glass.

Chef Shirley Chung’s Ms Chi Cafe is launching its own happy hour the same day. From Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. through 6 p.m., diners can order $6 house wines and draft beers, as well as $6 pork potstickers, mala chicken tenders, and vegan garden dumplings. Find more happy hour specials here.