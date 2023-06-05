Snoop Dog and Dr. Dre Support Writer’s Strike by Bringing the Yeastie Boys Truck to Picket Line

Music legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dog showed support for the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike on Friday. They, along with Snoop’s label Death Row Records, sponsored the popular Yeastie Boys food truck, which parked in front of the Paramount lot, and provided bagels to picketing writers.

Owner Evan Fox says this is the third time celebrities brought Yeastie Boys to the picket lines since the strike began on May 2. Previous sponsors included comedian Larry David and producer Jeff Schafer, along with actor Nick Kroll and the cast of the animated series Big Mouth.

Dre and Snoop also rescheduled their June show at the Hollywood Bowl to show solidarity with the WGA strike. Snoop announced via Instagram that the performance will take place on October 20 and 21.

36 hours in LA by way of the New York Times

The New York Times deputy editor/columnist, and former Los Angeles Times cooking editor Genevieve Ko put together a thoughtful guide on spending time in LA, including a selection of restaurants throughout the region.

La Super Rica’s connection to Julia Child

SF Gate tells the story of how famed chef and TV host Julia Child helped establish La Super Rica as one of the most beloved in Santa Barbara and the Central Coast.

LA’s Cooper Do-nuts Riot called into question

Legend has it that in 1959, there was a small uprising in response to police harassment of LGBTQ patrons at Cooper Do-nuts cafe in Downtown Los Angeles. The Cooper Do-nuts Riot was allegedly between Los Angeles police officers and customers, but a New York Times story says that the event may not have occurred as originally reported.

A late 2023 hotel newcomer in Palm Springs

In late 2023, the Thompson Hotel will open a new location in Palm Springs. Situated on Palm Canyon Drive, the hotel will showcase 168 rooms and 18 suites with their own private balconies or outdoor spaces. There’s also a forthcoming restaurant from LA-based Boujis Group — which operates Olivetta and the Draycott — along with a separate 3,400-square-foot wine-tasting room.

A big move for the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

After 50 years on Beverly Drive, the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills announced the store is moving to a larger 5,000-square-foot location around the corner on Santa Monica Boulevard. The new store will open in July with the same wine and cheese selections along with a takeaway menu featuring sandwiches, salads, and sides.