Check Out the 6 Los Angeles Restaurants That Just Got Added to the Michelin Guide

The “New Discoveries” stretch from Highland Park to Marina del Rey and down to Orange County

by Cathy Chaplin
Fried fish sticks topped with caviar and served on a fish-shaped board at Dear Jane’s.
Fish sticks with caviar at Dear Jane’s in Marina Del Rey.
Wonho Frank Lee

Half a dozen Los Angeles restaurants, and three from Orange County, were added to the California Michelin Guide this week. The latest round of “New Discoveries,” announced periodically throughout the year, arrive ahead of next month’s award ceremony in Oakland, California where some of the restaurants will be officially awarded one, two, or three Michelin stars, or recognized as Bib Gourmands.

LA’s latest New Discoveries include chef Avner Levi’s Cento Pasta Bar in West Adams, Southeast Asian spot Cobi’s in Santa Monica, swanky seafood paradise Dear Jane’s in Marina del Rey, chef Brian Dunsmoor’s namesake restaurant in Glassell Park, French stunner Juliet in Culver City, and chef Victor Villa’s Villa’s Tacos in Highland Park.

While the Michelin California Guide hasn’t always grasped the nuances of LA’s dining scene, the geographic diversity apparent in these latest picks shows a somewhat improved understanding of the city’s distinct collection of neighborhoods. In Orange County, Taira Sushi & Sake in Garden Grove, Kaori Sushi in Fullerton, and Poppy & Seed in Anaheim also made the New Discoveries list.

In March, the California Michelin Guide added two LA restaurants — Leona’s Sushi House and Niku X — to the list of New Discoveries. However, May’s additions included 19 Bay Area restaurants and none from Los Angeles. The full California Michelin Guide selections will be revealed on Tuesday, July 18 at the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland.

Villa's Tacos Los Angeles

5455 North Figueroa Street, , CA 90042 Visit Website

Dear Jane's

13950 Panay Way, , CA 90292 (310) 301-6442 Visit Website

Dunsmoor

3501 Eagle Rock Boulevard, , CA 90065 (323) 686-6027 Visit Website

JULIET

8888 Washington Boulevard, , CA 90232 (310) 643-5853 Visit Website

Cento Pasta Bar

4921 West Adams Boulevard, , CA 90016 (213) 625-2363 Visit Website

Cobi's

2104 Main Street, , CA 90405 (424) 238-5195 Visit Website

