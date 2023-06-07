LA’s Prominent Plant-Based Restaurant Nic’s on Beverly Is Closing on June 18

As plant-based dining continues to boom in Los Angeles, a prominent figure will close this month. Nic’s on Beverly — founded by Monty’s Good Burger’s Nic Adler — says the final day of service is June 18.

Adler tells Eater that the 2020 pandemic closures made it impossible for Nic’s to get its footing as the mandated closures wore on. Nic’s — like other LA restaurants — was either closed or operated at minimal capacity for a total of 10 months, shifting between a complete closure for four months, three months of take-out only, or outdoor dining only for three months. This back-and-forth impacted their ability to keep up. Given the neighborhood on Beverly Boulevard near Sweetzer, the monthly rent is higher than average.

To combat the drop in revenue, Nic’s shifted to selling burgers and wood-fired pizza instead of its more inventive menu offerings to keep employees on the payroll and pay rent. Adler says he attempted to work out an arrangement with the landlord to no avail. They’re demanding payment in full.

Adler opened the 90s-themed pizza shop Forever Pie on Melrose in December and has another slated for Silver Lake this summer called Argento. Adler shared the full explanation about Nic’s on Beverly’s closure via Instagram.

Big food events return to LA

Wine & Spirits Magazine will host its second WSLA Drink + Eat 2023 on June 14, where it will pair sommeliers with restaurants including Ardor, Bar Moruno, and Valerie Confections, among others. Full details are here.

On the same date is No Kid Hungry’s series Taste of the Nation from noon to 4 p.m. in Culver City. Attendees can sample dishes from LA restaurants like Jitlada, Qusco Bistro, and Camphor. Tickets range from $115 to $130 for adults which support the non-profit’s efforts to end child hunger. Full details are here.

The return of Musso & Frank’s flannel cakes

Regulars at Musso & Frank Grill likely noticed that flannel cakes were removed from the menu four years ago, but they’re back as of June 1. Flannel cakes — a cross between a crepe and pancake — are a bite of Musso history, originally served in the 1920s and now made by chef Domingo Pule who has worked at Musso & Frank for over 30 years.

Flamin’ Hot everything at Benny Boy Brewing on Friday

On Friday, June 9 Benny Boy Brewing will partner with Sad Girl Creamery, Quarantine Pizza, and River Street BBQ for a Flamin’ Hot-themed night for the premiere of Searchlight Pictures film Flamin’ Hot. Each vendor will put Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on just about everything, including pizzas, tacos, ice cream, and beer. It’s from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guelaguetza’s Bricia Lopez at Botanica

This Sunday, Silver Lake’s Botanica hosts an event featuring Guelaguetza co-owner and cookbook author Bricia Lopez. Lopez published a new book called Asada and will prepare a vegetarian menu for Sunday’s dinner. Book a table on Resy.