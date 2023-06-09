The Chef Couple Behind Horses Settles Court Case

Will Aghajanian and Liz Johnson have resolved their family court case this week, reports the LA Times. According to the court documents quoted by the Times, Aghajanian and Johnson “are enjoined and restrained from harassing, attacking, striking, threatening, assaulting (sexually or otherwise)” each other. At the same time, Aghajanian must stay at least 100 yards away from the family’s dogs, Pancho, Javi, and Spud. In addition, Johnson and Aghajanian must stay 100 yards away from each other and 10 feet away from each other if they are working at Horses or Froggy’s, their still-to-open New York City restaurant.

The resolution raises some questions, like whether Aghajanian is still on leave from Horses or will have a formal role at Froggy’s. Given that Johnson had already successfully filed for a restraining order that stipulated a minimum distance for Aghajanian, it’s unclear whether this new resolution also stipulated no further verbal or public discord between the two.

Last month, news broke on social media and in multiple publications about the strife between Johnson and Aghajanian, co-chef-owners of Horses, one of the city’s most-talked-about and celebrity-riddled restaurants. Among the allegations, Johnson said Aghajanian was behind the mysterious deaths of some of the family’s pet cats, while the two exchanged accusations of verbal and physical abuse.

Three food festivals to know about in Los Angeles this month

June’s the big month of food festivals in Los Angeles, starting with the Upland Lemon Festival beginning today and going throughout this weekend at the northern LA County city’s historic downtown. Expect over 100 booths, some 50 food and beverage vendors, full bars, live music, and a family-friendly carnival with rides. The festivities start at 3 p.m. today and take place 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Get more info here.

Next, the AbilityFirst Food & Wine Festival happens at the gardens of the Historic Laurabelle A. Robinson House in Pasadena on Sunday, June 11, with food from Alexander’s Steakhouse, El Cholo, Porto’s Bakery, and Bone Kettle, among others, plus cocktails/drinks from 1886 at the Raymond and Ogopogo Brewing. The AbilityFirst festival starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. with individual tickets starting at $250. Proceeds go to a group supporting people with disabilities.

Finally, Taste of the Nation returns to its regular confines at Culver City’s Media Park on June 11 with chefs Jackson Kalb, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Izard, and Jazz Singsanong among numerous others serving food at the all-you-can-eat event starting at noon for VIP entry and 1 p.m. for general admission. The proceeds support No Kid Hungry, with tickets starting at $115.

A fun and rare drag brunch in Beverly Hills

Italian restaurant Nerano owners Andy and Carlo Brandon-Gordon are hosting a fun drag brunch on June 11 from noon to 2:30 p.m. just in time for Pride month with Amalfi coast-style dishes and cocktails. The restaurant isn’t normally open for brunch so this is a rare opportunity to enjoy the Beverly Hills spot during the day. Reservations are available here.

There’s never too much cheese in the desert

Cheez-its, your favorite grocery store cheese cracker brand, is opening a themed gas station-style stop near Joshua Tree. The spot is open until June 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway with for-sale memorabilia and of course plenty of Cheez-its to eat on your way back from what one imagines would be a fun and random road trip. There’s even a gas “pump” that puts Cheez-its bags straight into a car window. Expect a lot of traffic there this weekend, so go early.

Where to eat from a true LA one

Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, hypeman on FXX’s Dave and real-life rapper, gives some of his favorite spots to hit up in town in an interview with LA Magazine. His favorite Santa Monica restaurant is Cha Cha Chicken for its island vibes and fantastic jerk chicken-pineapple enchiladas. He prefers El Cholo in Koreatown as a first-date spot and gives a shoutout to Earle’s on Crenshaw as his favorite place growing up.