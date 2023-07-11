Daniel Son’s Polished Omakase Destination Sushi Sonagi Has Finally Opened

Sushi Sonagi, first announced in early April and originally slated to open in May, has finally opened its reservation books for omakase dinners in Gardena on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. Korean American chef Daniel Son announced on Sushi Sonagi’s Instagram that he would serve two seatings a night, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Currently, the Tock reservations allow for six guests per seating, though Son will eventually accommodate ten diners at the counter at a time. The price for the omakase is a very reasonable $175 per person, with a selection of reasonable-to-higher-end sake like the $26 Kaze No Mori junmai for a 240 ml carafe up to a Akabu Gokujo No Kire junmai daijingo for $364.

Son has purposefully kept details of Sonagi’s actual omakase at a minimum to keep an element of surprise for diners, but curious sushi fans should expect about three tsumami courses right now, including the grilled kuromutsu arare-yaki (bluefish) covered with crunchy rice crackers, and an ankimo tart served with Astrea caviar and a tangy ponzu gelee. A parade of 12 generously-sliced nigiri follows, including a fantastic multi-faceted hon masu (sea trout), seasonal shiro ebi (baby white shrimp), and a stunning anago (sea eel) from Nagasaki.

The meal crescendos to a Korean-inspired sizzling hot plate of rice finished with abalone from Jeju Island. At the moment the tasting features 20 courses. Son brings an innovative streak to his California-Korean-Japanese omakase in Gardena, already impressive and likely headed to higher highs with more time. Tables are booked for July, but are available 30 days out with rolling reservations released at midnight. So those looking to book Friday, August 11 (the next reservation date) should have their browsers open at 12 a.m. tomorrow night.

Fogo’s moderately-priced summer deal

Brazilian barbecue chain Fogo de Chão is looking to provide a modestly priced entry through the summer, offering a $44 dinner featuring the “best” of Brazil’s meat cuts, including picanha, fraldinha (bottom sirloin), alcatra (top sirloin), and bisteca de porco (bone-in pork chop). Think of this as an almost half-off deal for Fogo’s normal dinner menu, which includes unlimited salad bar trips and a selection of traditional sides like feijoada. It’s unclear how long the deal will last. Book tables here for locations in Woodland Hills, Beverly Hills, Downtown, and El Segundo.

Dulanville comes to Smorgasburg this Sunday

Dulan’s Soul Food and Hotville Chicken are combining forces in a colorful food truck that plans to park at Smorgasburg in Downtown LA beginning this Sunday. Expect Hotville’s incredible Nashville hot chicken and Dulan’s James Beard-nominated soul food at the busy weekly food festival.

Koreatown’s fire on display on First We Feast

New York City-based chef Esther Choi, who operates Mokbar, and former host of Eater’s Kitchen Gadget Test show, has landed a new series with First We Feast called Heat Eaters, beginning with a spicy challenge through LA’s Koreatown. Choi tries the spicy dalbal at Hanshin Pocha before trying spicy raw crab at Soban (including with this Eater editor), ending up with rapper Rick Lee and actor Rek Lee for a face-melting conclusion at Yupdduk.