These Are LA’s New Michelin Bib Gourmand Restaurants for 2023

The Michelin Guide’s annual “affordable” list of restaurants, a designation called Bib Gourmand, has been released for 2023 and includes four spots that have been selected from the LA area. Next week, the Michelin Guide will announce its full 2023 update, with new starred restaurants and, very subtly, new omissions from the guide.

Michelin considers Bib Gourmand restaurants as those that offer a full menu and can be enjoyed with two courses and a beverage for under $49 (not inclusive of tax and tip). While starred restaurants often veer toward upscale fine dining restaurants focusing on French or Japanese food, Bib Gourmands highlight other cuisines. Here are the new Bib Gourmands for 2023 in Los Angeles:

According to the Michelin Guide, there are now 51 restaurants in Los Angeles listed as Bib Gourmands. Last month, Michelin announced a number of “New Discoveries,” including Cento, Dear Jane’s, Cobi’s, and Villa’s, the latter two of which were designated Bib Gourmands. Confused yet? That means places like Dunsmoor, Niku X, Leona’s Sushi, and Juliet could either be given new stars, or will be given the Plate designation, which just means they get to be included in the Michelin Guide overall.

Don’t forget that the Michelin Guide in California, which chose 10 new Bib Gourmands across the state, is funded in part by Visit California, the state’s tourism board. The tourism board-funded dining guide has been Michelin’s main method of expansion across the world, including in such locales as Atlanta, Florida, Colorado, Thailand, and South Korea, among others.

