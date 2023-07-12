New York City’s Wildly Popular Fried Chicken Pop-Up Builds a Summer Coop in LA

New York City’s ultra-popular chile fried chicken spot Pecking House, which once had a 10,000-person wait list, is coming to Sawtelle Japantown, opening for a summer residency next to Tuk Tuk Thai. The project, done in conjunction with SF’s Turntable at Lord Stanley, brings chef Eric Huang’s spicy, saucy fried chicken to an area already packed almost every day and night of the week with hungry food lovers pouncing on the neighborhood’s Asian restaurant scene.

Pecking House was named one of Eater NY’s favorite dishes of 2022, and landed on multiple year-end lists for its buttermilk-brined, dry-coated fried chicken featuring Tianjin chiles, Sichuan peppercorns, salt, pepper, and MSG.

In Los Angeles, Pecking House will serve a $33 meal with three pieces of chicken, dirty fried rice, and a butter bean salad. Diners can also opt for a $19 three-piece with $2 green garlic ranch option. An almond panna cotta with peach and ginger is the only dessert pick and costs $8. The residency will run from July 19 to September 19 at 1644 Sawtelle Boulevard, Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, plus there’s delivery on UberEats and pre-order on Tock.

Swingers is the new writer’s hangout right now

The New York Times has a nice slice of life piece on Swingers diner on Beverly Boulevard, a place where striking Hollywood writers have been meeting thanks to a generous offer from Drew Carey to pay back meals (plus tip) for any writers that show their WGA card. According to owner Stephanie Wilson, Carey runs up a tab of $10,000 a week.

Nancy Silverton’s steakhouse has quietly closed

The Barish, the quieter steakhouse opening from Nancy Silverton tucked inside the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, has closed without as much as a whisper. Click on the restaurant’s website to see that a restaurant called Shirley Brasserie has already taken its place. Shirley Brasserie mostly retains the same interior as the Barish and serves a farm-to-table, California-inspired menu. The Barish opened in October 2020, just a few months after Silverton and her partner Michael Krikorian wrote a controversial op-ed for the LA Times about the George Floyd protests.

Ozzy’s is moving locations within Glendale

Underdogs, the former home of Ozzy’s Apizza, has closed, which means the New Haven-inspired pizza pop-up has to find some new digs. Thankfully, owner Chris Wallace has already announced a new residency for Ozzy’s at Glenarden Club beginning July 26, serving Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Caviar and jazz in West Hollywood

The ritzy Caviar Kaspia, a place to live out one’s Russian oligarchical fantasies, has announced a special jazz night on July 18. Expect live music, $100 caviar flights, and other end-of-empire-style celebrations that should end up being quite fun for WeHo denizens. Because the best approach to caviar is a playful one.