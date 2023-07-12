 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fine Dining Chef Josiah Citrin Opens a West Hollywood Steakhouse for the Cool Dads

Charcoal Sunset brings 230 seats, grilled meats, and charred vegetables to the Sunset Strip

by Matthew Kang
Porterhouse steak from Charcoal Sunset with fresh herbs and garlic on a white plate with green side and bourbon bottle.
Porterhouse steak from Charcoal Sunset.
Dylan + Jeni

Wielding three combined Michelin stars for Mélisse and Citrin (two for the former, one for the latter), longtime Santa Monica chef Josiah Citrin is opening a second location of his Venice steakhouse Charcoal, but this time in the deal-making hotbed of the Sunset Strip. With 230 seats inside, a wide street-level patio, and a wraparound cocktail bar, Citrin is poised to make some big bucks along with the Hollywood power brokers that like to frequent West Hollywood steakhouses. Consider the success and staying power of Boa, just a few blocks down, and consistently one of the most popular places on the Sunset Strip. Boa, along with Citrin’s own Mélisse, were recently listed among the country’s top-grossing restaurants.

While Mélisse and its sister restaurant Citrin serve more polished French fare, Charcoal has always been the fine dining chef’s more approachable, family-oriented concept with big cushy booths and bold flavors, like a blackened half-head of cabbage with yogurt and sumac. Other starters include smoky grilled chicken wings, coal-roasted shishito peppers, ahi tuna tartare, and chopped salad with havarti and grilled onions. The surf-and-turf section will be the main draw at Charcoal, including 21-day-aged duck, grilled loup de mer with “San Sebastián” vinaigrette, and a massive pre-sliced Angus porterhouse.

Sliced grilled duck on a white circular plate with fresh herb garnish.
21-day-aged Liberty duck from Charcoal Sunset.
Dylan + Jeni

Some other mains include Dungeness crab squid ink pasta, lamb sugo with fresh pappardelle, and both bone-in ribeye and chicken kosher options from Rabbi’s Daughter. Expect a catch-all menu with wide appeal that should draw some energy from the always-hip Sunset Strip crowd.

In addition to Charcoal, Citrin has been on a restaurant opening streak of late, first partnering with Hans and Patti Rockenwagner at the lauded Dear John’s in Culver City, and eventually Dear Jane’s in Marina del Rey. Citrin opened Augie’s on Main, dedicated to his late son, after years of development, serving a mean backyard-style burger and roasted chicken plates.

Perhaps the only minor squabble with Charcoal might be its more indistinctive visual style and branding, including the name and the sleek but otherwise uninteresting interior. While the restaurant is dark and simple, studded with greenery at the bar and hanging votives, the design overall reads as generic versus something that represents LA’s top tier. It’s a shame because Citrin and his cooking have always been highly regarded among Angelenos. While the vibes and menu design lean more toward “dad who’s trying to be cool,” Charcoal Sunset still makes a solid addition to the always-changing Sunset Strip.

Charcoal Sunset opened July 11 and serves Tuesday to Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (with eventual seven-day service) at 9000 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069. Book seats on Resy.

Grilled loup de mer at Charcoal Sunset.
Grilled loup de mer at Charcoal Sunset.
Dylan + Jeni
Cabbage cooked in embers on a round white plate with a side of yogurt sauce at Charcoal Sunset.
Cabbage cooked in embers at Charcoal Sunset.
Dylan + Jeni
Charcoal Sunset interior with mustard-colored booths.
Charcoal Sunset interior with mustard-colored booths.
Stan Lee
View of Charcoal Sunset’s dining room and cocktail bar with textured walls.
View of Charcoal Sunset’s dining room and cocktail bar with textured walls.
Stan Lee
Millennial pink banquettes line the wraparound bar looking out to Sunset Boulevard at Charcoal Sunset.
Millennial pink banquettes line the wraparound bar looking out to Sunset Boulevard at Charcoal Sunset.
Stan Lee
Dry-aging meat and a large table at Charcoal Sunset in West Hollywood.
Dry-aging meat and a large table at Charcoal Sunset in West Hollywood.
Stan Lee

Charcoal Sunset

9000 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069

