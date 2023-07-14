This Iconic Old Hollywood Steakhouse Reopened in Santa Monica After 60 Years

Italian steakhouse the Georgian Room, which first opened in 1933 in Santa Monica and welcomed the likes of Judy Garland, “Bugsy” Siegel, Dick Van Dyke, and more, quietly reopened at the end of June. This follows the reopening of the vibrant Art Deco Georgian Hotel, located above the Georgian Room at 1415 Ocean Avenue, back in April.

Jon Blanchard and Nicolo Rusconi (Soho Warehouse, Ace Hotel, Hoxton, Chicas Tacos) of the development team at BLVD Hospitality restored the Georgian Room dining space using vintage photographs, many of which now line the walls of the supper club.

In keeping with the intimate, private, and exclusive feel at the Georgian, dining is reservation-only, with just 65 seats available at a time. Photography is also typically not permitted, and diners are encouraged to put their phones away to enjoy the live jazz performers and piano bar. Craft cocktails come from bar manager Jerom Morris and Italian wines were assembled by wine director Kristin Olszewski. There are, of course, classic Italian dishes from chef David Almany, who previously worked under Nancy Silverton for years. The menu, included below, features veal Parmesan, rigatoni alla vodka, and a 48-ounce dry-aged ribeye. The space is open from Thursday to Saturday, and reservations can be made by calling or emailing the restaurant.

Two Bollywood brunch spots

Two Indian restaurants in LA have recently launched Bollywood brunch, or brunch complete with a live DJ blasting Bollywood tunes. Downtown LA’s Baar Baar launched its Bollywood brunch last week, serving dishes like the Bombay masala omelet, and Culver City’s Arth Bar begins its own Bollywood brunch this Saturday, featuring a live pav bhaji station that will prepare the Bombay staple for diners to see.

An iconic cheese shop relocates

Cheese Store of Beverly Hills reopens at 9705 S. Santa Monica Boulevard on Monday, July 17, selling cheeses, wines, and more alongside sandwiches, salads, and other prepared foods to-go. The Cheese Store moved from a previous location on Beverly Drive, where it had been for 50 years, to this new, 5,000-square-foot space.

A beloved LA burger spot is coming to Vegas

As Eater Las Vegas’s Jana Karel shared earlier this week, beloved Southern California burger spot Irv’s Burgers is making its way to Vegas later this year, marking its first foray beyond state lines. It will be popping up at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Grid Iron Grill on July 19 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Then, later this year, Irv’s Burgers will have a stall at the Durango Casino & Resort’s new food hall Eat Your Heart Out.

A one-day brunch with chef Maneet Chauhan

Chefs Maneet Chauhan, who is also a judge on Food Network’s Chopped, and the Girl and the Goat’s Stephanie Izard are hosting a summer brunch on Saturday, July 29 at the latter’s Arts District restaurant. While full details are yet to be announced, there will be a special menu for the 11 a.m. brunch. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased here.