Masked In-N-Out Employees Will Soon Risk Termination in Five States

This week, In-N-Out Burger internally announced a policy that bans employees from wearing masks. Originally reported by the Los Angeles Times, a leaked, company-wide memo from the California-based chain stated that employees outside of California and Oregon are not permitted to wear face coverings starting August 14 unless they produce a medical note.

In-N-Out currently operates in California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah. NBC News reports the In-N-Out employee memo is not just about health, but is also designed to “emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our associates’ smiles and other facial features.” The memo also states that failure to comply could result in termination.

In 2021, San Francisco officials ordered the city’s only In-N-Out location to close after it failed to comply with a county requirement that all restaurants check the vaccine cards of indoor diners.

New menu items at Howlin’ Ray’s

LA’s hot chicken superstar Howlin’ Ray’s announced some new additions to its menu. The menu doesn’t change often, though there’s been a slow drip of introducing new dishes like the waffles. Starting today, diners can try potato salad; mac and cheese with shell pasta; and the boneless breast sandwich with piquillo peppers, bacon, cheese, and sweet honey mustard on a butter bun.

Holbox chef Gilberto Cetina

CBS/KCAL wrote a profile of Holbox chef, Gilberto Cetina. The six-year-old restaurant is having a moment after the Los Angeles Times bestowed Cetina’s as restaurant of the year. Earlier this year, Holbox temporarily closed to expand seating and operations.

Menu drop for Campo é Carbón’s next dinner

The Campo é Carbón crew just announced the menu for an upcoming July 22 dinner. Dishes include a kampachi crudo; scallop toast; and a ranchero cassoulet with pork confit, Rancho Gordo French beans, longaniza sausage, and tortillas. Only a handful of reservations are available via Tock.

Asadero Chikali crash

A car crashed into Asadero Chikali over the weekend, causing the building to catch on fire. The driver fled the scene, and the entire building has massive damage. The owners shared via Instagram that they’ll try to keep operations going as a pop-up next week. They also set up a GoFundMe to assist with recovery and repair costs.