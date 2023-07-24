Locol Makes Another Comeback in Watts

Chefs Keith Corbin and Daniel Patterson announced that Locol, their former Watts restaurant and community hub, will reopen this year. The Los Angeles Times reports the duo will reopen the restaurant as a nonprofit and host pop-ups in the coming months, followed by a full fall reopening, with educational outreach and training for Watts residents.

Locol opened in 2016 in a partnership with Patterson and Roy Choi, and was designed to compete with fast food chains while connecting with the South LA community, but it closed in 2018 after struggling to secure its footing. Corbin is also a Watts native and Locol incubator success story who started as a line cook and moved his way up to kitchen manager before opening Alta with Patterson in 2018.

Corbin also wrote a James Beard-nominated book, California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival in 2022. Patterson’s has a lengthy background in California restaurants, including San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Coi. He’s put in effort to address racial and food equity in restaurants by partnering with rising chefs in the Bay Area, even though those partnerships fell apart. Choi is not involved in Locol this time around.

SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild member support

This Is Us cast members, including Mandy Moore and Jon Huertas, will pass out free breakfast burritos from Clutch LA to striking SAG members this Wednesday, July 26. Huertas is Clutch LA’s co-owner, and several cast members from HBO’s Generation Kill will also be on-site.

Mo’s House of Axe has a discounted menu for WGA and SAG members. It seems like a good way to blow off steam with 50 percent off axe throwing and a 40 percent discount off select menu items. Just show a SAG or WGA card.

Hotville-Dulan food truck schedule

Though Hotville Chicken closed in late 2022, the Dulanville truck serves the celebrated former dish from Nashville hot chicken royalty, Kim Prince. Check the schedule below.

New 24-hour location for Norms

LA’s longtime retro diner Norm’s officially opens a new 24-hour location in Ontario Mills on Tuesday. If in or around the San Bernardino County location, the first 75 guests will receive a free combo meal.

Rossoblu dinners

Chef Steve Samson and his wife Dina Samson are hosting a handful of dinners this summer. At Rossoblu, there’s a four-course prix fixe dinner with wine pairings from three Italian regions for $95 per person, or all three dinners for $250. The first is on Tuesday, July 25. Reserve on OpenTable.

But if three pizzas and three mezcal tastings for $69 per person are more in line with your tastebuds, click here.