This Famed Taiwanese Dumpling Shop Makes Its U.S. Debut in the San Gabriel Valley

Dumpling enthusiasts will soon have a new spot to try, as Jiou Chu Dumplings, a division of the famed 85C Bakery Cafe, makes its much-awaited debut with its first U.S. flagship location in Rowland Heights this week. With two existing locations in Taichung, Taiwan, Jiou Chu offers a relaxed and modern atmosphere and an array of Taiwanese comfort food, including dumplings, noodles, soups, and more.

Tucked away in the popular Yes Plaza on Colima Road, Jiou Chu’s trendy 2,700-square-foot space boasts hip decor with modern branding that extends even to the takeout boxes, providing photo-worthy opportunities for diners.

While the team couldn’t easily provide a direct translation of the restaurant’s name in English, chef Chen was on hand to explain that Jiou Chu embodies the idea that the food is so tasty that guests will return time and time again.

The curated menu features a mix of beloved Taiwanese classics, such as xiao long bao (soup dumplings), pan-fried dumplings, scallion pancakes, hot and sour soup, and many more dishes. Chef Yongju “Jerry” Chen, renowned for his culinary expertise and for promoting Taiwanese cuisine on the global stage, created some exclusive creations for the US location. Among them are the black sesame noodles, featuring ground black sesame, succulent minced pork, a poached egg, and sliced cucumber.

While maintaining a distinct identity, Jiou Chu maintains a subtle connection to its 85C Bakery Cafe roots, sharing a few crossover items, such as the caramel pudding dessert. Positioned as a culinary testing ground, this flagship location will serve as a space for experimentation, and fine-tuning dishes in anticipation of future expansion across the nation.

Jiou Chu’s U.S.-based marketing director Dave Lazaro says that the team is hoping to bring the same caliber of dishes and affordable prices as parent company 85C Bakery. He has hopes of making Jiou Chu’s Taiwanese dumplings ubiquitous, aiming to appeal to a wide array of diners. “Dumplings have a special place in our hearts. They are the embodiment of shared familial moments and cherished traditions throughout the year,” says Lazaro. “Our culinary maestros have outdone themselves with their pan-fried dumplings, boasting the finest kurobuta pork, a true testament to our commitment to quality.”

Jiou Chu’s addition to the neighborhood marks just the latest of restaurants that have decided to make Rowland Heights their first location in the Los Angeles area. Szechuan Mountain House, which hails from New York and came to Southern California in late spring, is located close by as well.

Jiou Chu is located at 18156 Colima Road in Rowland Heights, CA 91748. Jiou Chu’s soft opening is set for July 27 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Hours will later be extended to 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days per week.