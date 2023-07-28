Arts District Darling Yangban to Temporarily Close for a Remodel

Yangban — Los Angeles’s celebrated Korean American restaurant that landed in the Arts District with a bang in 2022 — announced that it will temporarily close on August 1. Co-owner Katianna Hong says the space is due for a five-week renovation and will reopen in mid-September.

As with any restaurant, Yangban went through multiple shifts since its early days. Gone is the original name Yangban Society, as are the deli display cases, and the need for diners to order drinks from a separate station. The ordering system is more streamlined than in the early months as well. And while this temporary closure was originally planned in early 2023, it will include new furniture, lighting, and menu changes to accompany the change.

El Cholo’s longest and most famous fan

For the unaware, El Cholo is celebrating 100 years in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano interviewed one of its most famous fans who happens to be Michelle Phillips, the former singer of the Mamas & the Papas. Phillips talks about her history with El Cholo.

A visual walkthrough Echo Park’s Ototo

NBC-4 interviewed James Beard Award winner and Ototo co-owner Courtney Kaplan, who is the mind behind Ototo’s sake menu. It’s a nice glimpse into how partners Charles Toshio Namba and Kaplan operate behind the scenes.

Willie Mae’s closes West LA outpost

After almost a year at the Colony in West LA, New Orleans’ fried chicken specialist Willie Mae’s closed its to-go location on July 23 so the operator can shift all efforts to its Venice location.

Kevin Bludso’s big, no huge, oxtail night

Kevin Bludso is hosting a dinner at his original Bludso’s BBQ on La Brea. Wonderfully titled “big Kev’s oxtail night,” it’s $75 per person and starts at 8:45 p.m. with chefs Rasheed Phillips, Bludso pit boss Gary Jones, Paola Quezada, and Kalin Harvard. Starters include oxtail birria tacos, barbecue oxtails, and smoked curry oxtail. This is a reservations-only meal. The full details are here.