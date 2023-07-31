Disneyland Adds Lots of New Drinking Options This Fall

Once upon a time, Disneyland had an alcohol-free policy where visitors could not drink alcohol on the park’s premises, save for the members of Club 33. That rule ended in 2019 as Oga’s Cantina opened at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, and three more restaurants followed, offering beer, drinks, and cocktails at Anaheim’s most famous amusement park.

Responding to consumer demand from visitors, three restaurants will begin serving alcohol to those 21 and over starting September 12: Carnation Cafe in Main Street USA, New Orleans Square’s Cafe Orleans, and Frontierland’s River Bell Terrace, reports NBC-Los Angeles. This policy only applies while sitting down at Disneyland restaurants, markedly different from Disney’s California Adventure, where booze can be taken to-go.

Strike hardships over drinks, and where writers and actors can eat for free

For a glimpse inside the SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike and the impact on LA locals, Los Angeles Times columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson hung out in Studio City bar Residuals, where he spoke with those who work in the film and television industry.

CBS-2 also put together a guide on where striking actors and writers can eat for free.

Retrospectives on Taco Maria

By now, most have heard the news about the pending closure of Taco María. Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano wrote an appreciation post last week, and a second story outlined the Orange County restaurant’s cultural impact.

A pizza-burger collaboration

Tomorrow, August 1, Topanga Social at Westfield Topanga will launch a chef collaboration between Amboy Quality Meats and DTown Pizzeria. They’ll prepare a cheeseburger pizza, using DTown’s 1946 cheese pizza as a base and topping it with Amboy’s burger meat, American cheese, caramelized onions, pickled peppers, and sauce for $24.99. Find it in Topanga Social’s food hall.

Marmalade Cafe returning to Santa Monica

There are six existing SoCal locations for Marmalade Cafe, and one more will open in the former Sunnin Lebanese Cafe this fall, reports What Now Los Angeles.