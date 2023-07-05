 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A bar with stools and tables at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Donna’s.
Wonho Frank Lee

New Echo Park Restaurant Donna’s Is for the Red Sauce Lovers

Park Hospitality’s Donna’s opened before the holiday, securing the group a third spot on this buzzy Echo Park stretch

by Mona Holmes
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

There’s a noticeable hum coming from a small stretch of Echo Park’s Sunset Boulevard. Along with the popular Bar Flores, and Lowboy just below, is the new Italian American, classic red sauce joint Donna’s, which opened just next door before the holiday weekend.

Donna’s is an Echo Park neighborhood joint with a sprinkling of the East Coast. Park Hospitality partner Michael Francesconi has never met this Donna, but he knows exactly who she is. “Donna is a persona. We talked about the food that we wanted to do and create,” says Francesconi. “Plus, there’s a lot of [partner Matthew Glaser’s] personal touches and heart. If we were hanging on the East Coast out on a hot summer day, hungry for this kind of food, and someone asked, ‘Where should we go to dinner?’, we’re all going to Donna’s house. [Donna] feels like the person that would host and have us over for this kind of food and conviviality.”

A low-lit dining area at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Donna’s dining area.

Former Felix and Union chef Sathia Sun’s menu is easy to navigate with marinated olives, garlic bread, and giardiniera for starters. The antipasti has something for all: chopped salad, a tonnato Caesar, meatballs, and an overwhelmingly cheesy — in a good way — garlic bread. Donna’s primi and secondi sections will feel familiar, with dishes like fusilli alla vodka and linguini alla vongole with manila clams for primi, while the latter has chicken Parmesan, chicken marsala, and veal piccata. If in need of a small bowl of spaghetti, Donna’s got it along with broccolini with herbed breadcrumbs and anchovy. If venturing into dessert, opt for the tiramisu, cannoli, or strawberry tart.

Bar Flores partner Karla Flores-Mercado’s creative touches are all over the cocktail menu with classic cocktails, a Negroni menu, a handful of refreshing spritzes, and martinis. By design, there’s a truncated wine list for ease.

An orange-colored cocktail with a grapefruit slice next to a ceramic doll at Donna’s restaurant.
La Cerva with mezcal, grapefruit oleo, Punt e Mes vermouth, Campari, and lemon.

Park Hospitality took two years to rework the space, which was made possible in part due to the pandemic, which gave the group time to exercise patience and work without having to find outside investors. When scanning the former Adamae space, Aero Collective reconfigured the 67-seat room by knocking down and adding walls, and inserting a gold curtain at the entrance. Donna’s takes advantage of the skylight for moods that change according to sunlight. Take in the retro but modern wallpaper, hanging plants, and peekaboo wall that stealthily separates the bar from the dining area.

Francesconi and Glaser opened Little Tokyo’s decade-old Wolf & Crane. The two brought on additional partners as they took over this busy stretch of Echo Park. Creative director Daniel Baeza and Flores-Mercado came on as the crew opened both Lowboy and Bar Flores in 2019, and general manager Shawna Driscoll joined the team ahead of the Donna’s opening.

Donna’s is open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1538 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026. Secure a reservation via Resy.

Pomodoro spaghetti and meatballs with basil, and Parmigiano at Donna’s in Echo Park, California.
Pomodoro spaghetti and meatballs with basil, and Parmigiano.
Shrimp scampi with head-on blue prawns, white wine, garlic, and salsa verde at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Shrimp scampi with head-on blue prawns, white wine, garlic, and salsa verde.
Veal piccata with lemon, capers, and parsley at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Veal piccata with lemon, capers, and parsley.
Layered tiramisu at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Tiramisu.
A table full of dishes at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
A classic martini with two olives at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Classic martini.
An orange cocktail named Ginny’s tonic with gin, housemade tonic, apertif, and crushed ice at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park.
Ginny’s tonic with Malfy Gin, housemade orange tonic, Tempus Fugit Kina, lime, and rosemary.
The bar area with dining tables at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park.
Bar.
A colorful bar with wallpaper, plants, and barstools at Donna’s in Echo Park, California.
Bar view.
A colorful dining area with booths and tables at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Main dining area.
A daytime glimpse at a colorful dining room with tables at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Daytime hours.
A wine storage area at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
A darkened dining room with dim lights at Donna’s in Echo Park.
A dining room with candles, glasses, and silverware on tables at Donna’s in Echo Park, California.
An entryway with a curtain and host stand at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park.

Entryway hidden by curtain.

Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Partition.
A neon sign that reads “restaurant” for Donna’s in Echo Park, California.
A beacon neon sign.
Entrance to Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park with outdoor seats.
Donna’s entry.

Donna's

1538 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Visit Website
