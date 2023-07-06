Grand Central Market’s Colorful New Bakery Serves Spiral Croissants and Pastries Galore

Bastion Bakery by Bakers Kneaded, now open, is the latest addition to Downtown LA’s Grand Central Market, joining the Westside barbecue powerhouse Maple Block Meat Co., Melrose’s Ghost Sando Shop, and other new and long-standing vendors in the 30,000 square-foot space. The bakery is located next to La Frutería and goes into the former Clark Street Bakery space.

Founded by Sara and Julian Partovi and created in partnership with Carlos Enriquez of Bakers Kneaded, Bastion Bakery serves baked goods along the likes of trending spiral croissants, breads, danishes, gluten-free donuts, and more.

A photo-filled brunch in WeHo

West Hollywood’s Mexico City-inspired hangout Toca Madera has launched a photo activation, plus new brunch dishes and drinks, for July. Along with the recently added dishes like the vanilla cast iron pancake and loaded breakfast burrito, diners will be able to add a disposable camera to their brunch order in an activation called Toca Madera x Strap Photo Camera. At the end of the meal, the camera can be handed back to the staff, and after five to seven days, the photos will be sent back.

Weekend brunch at Bar Next Door

West Hollywood cocktail spot Bar Next Door is launching a brunch series for five Sundays over the next few months. In collaboration with Cara Nicole Haltiwanger of Calabama, a breakfast sandwich pop-up, Calabama at Bar Next Door will have breakfast sandwiches, potatoes, and craft cocktails starting this Sunday, July 9 at 11 a.m. until sold out. There will also be the Calabama hot sauce for sale, plus an additional dipping sauce. Future dates include July 23, August 6, August 27, and September 3.

A special menu to celebrate Bastille Day

Downtown LA French bistro Camphor will have a one-day-only menu to commemorate Bastille Day on Friday, July 14. The limited-time menu from co-executive chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George features French classics, including a baguette with butter, steak and frites, and various seafood dishes. Reservations can be made here.

Rosé cupcakes

Founded in Beverly Hills, Sprinkles has announced their newest cupcake flavor — the Hampton Water Rosé cupcake, created in collaboration with Hampton Water, the wine label from singer Jon Bon Jovi, his son Jesse Bongiovi, and winemaker Gérard Bertrand. The cupcake is available through Sunday, July 16 both online and at various Sprinkles locations.