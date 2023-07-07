Leimert Park Favorite Swift Cafe Closes Today But Has Big Moves on the Horizon

Swift Cafe, Leimert Park’s neighborhood bright neighborhood restaurant that opened in 2019, will close today. Chef and owner Kyndra McCrary says there are several reasons behind shuttering her popular eatery, but the bright side is that McCrary has future projects lined up.

McCrary tells Eater LA that her landlord put the building on the market, but she’s been planning to exit for a while. “Since COVID, the foot traffic isn’t what it used to be,” says McCrary. “It’s time to move on. It’s bittersweet because I’m going to move into a space in Hollywood Park.”

McCrary will ultimately shift operations near the forthcoming Intuit Dome — the future home of the LA Clippers — where she’ll customize a space to ultimately function as a daytime cafe that’ll shift into dinner service. In the meantime, McCrary is busy designing the menu for a forthcoming South LA wine bar, an underground supper club, pop-ups, lining up catering gigs, and getting Swift Cafe dishes into a takeaway dispenser in Leimert, similar to Everytable.

Alleged serial dine and dasher strikes in West Hollywood

A West Hollywood restaurant claims that a dine-and-dash customer — someone who dines before paying the bill — has struck the restaurant several times. Weho Times reports that Queen Violet WeHo restaurant is trying to get the word out about the individual.

New happy hour at Ms Chi Cafe

Culver City’s Ms Chi Cafe launched a new happy hour menu that runs 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The price is $6 for everything including wines, draft beers, meatballs, jiaozi and gyoza dumplings, and more.

Vegan conchas in Highland Park

Highland Park’s longstanding Delicias Bakery & Some added a new menu item for the plant-based crowd. The panaderia introduced vegan pan dulce years ago — this time it’s a lavender concha.

Ototo pre-Dodger dinner

Fresh off a 2023 James Beard Award win, Echo Park’s Ototo is hosting a special dinner for Japanese heritage night at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. On the menu is Japanese-style everything with kaarage, a cabbage salad with sesame dressing, macaroni salad with furikake, and a glass of beer or sake for only $42. No reservations are necessary — it’s first come, first served.