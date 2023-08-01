In-N-Out’s Billionaire Heiress Just Wrote a Book About Family’s Burger Fortune

Lynsi Snyder, the third-generation owner of venerated fast food empire In-N-Out Burger, has penned a new book about the California company her grandparents founded in 1948. The red and white book arrives on store shelves in October and claims to offer readers the “inside story of California’s first drive-thru,” directly from the family itself — unlike the “juicy unauthorized history” of the Snyder family from writer Stacy Perman that landed on bestseller lists back in 2010. Per the book’s standalone website, The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger will offer insights into the menu creation, slow growth, and corporate mindset of one of America’s most beloved fast food chains, while also espousing Snyder’s (and by extension the company’s) Christian values.

That’s all to say: Don’t expect too many salacious details about the reclusive billionaire’s life in this one, though Snyder — one of America’s youngest female billionaires — has talked somewhat candidly over the years about her addiction issues, kidnapping attempts, and even her love life. Look for The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger to hit shelves in October 2023. Meanwhile, In-N-Out itself continues to expand, including a planned new office outside of Nashville.

Happy times in the sunlight

Echo Park Italian restaurant Cosa Buona has begun to open at 3 p.m. daily to take advantage of the long summer days. The menu is the same, but with the addition of a daily spaghetti and meatballs plate. Further west, Olivetta launches a new aperitivo hour tonight, August 1. The special menu at the West Hollywood restaurant runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Gelato to know about

Singer Cher has a new venture under her belt: gelato salesperson and food truck maven. The globally famous celebrity has launched a namesake gelato truck (stylized as CHERlato, naturally) in partnership with New Zealand’s own Giapo gelato, and it’s now on the streets of LA, reports Los Angeles Magazine.

Hiring up

Korean restaurant Baroo is looking to hire staff for its imminent opening in the Arts District. Inquisitive types should reach out to Kwang Uh and Mina Park, though at least some fine dining experience is required.

Tiki awards and destinations

Tiki-Ti was honored with a Timeless U.S. Award at the 17th annual Spirited Awards this year, part of the annual Tales of the Cocktail event. The award highlights standout spaces across America for cocktails of all types. Congrats to the family on the win.

Looking for other tiki bar options? The Orange County Register has a handy collection of spots for a rum-sipping good time, spread all across Southern California.